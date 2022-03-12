In my youth, I realized I had become a violin virtuoso. My bowing skills showed strength and control. My nimble fingers danced over the E A D G strings, my vibrato, tender or triumphant, depending on the composer.
My violin musicality possessed one teeny, tiny challenge — some detractors might even label it a flaw. Namely, I rarely played in tune.
“Don’t you want to quit the violin and the orchestra?” a friend asked.
“Oh, no. I plan on earning my way through college with my violin playing.”
In time, I realized I couldn’t earn enough with my music skills to purchase a pencil eraser. Still, playing with an orchestra in grade school developed a camaraderie that for me went beyond the closeness I felt with a sports team or with other actors in a school play.
“How come violins aren’t included in the marching band?” I asked myself.
I thought my younger brothers and I could remedy that. We’d form a marching violin band. I played a full-size violin, one brother played a ¾-size violin, and the other brother played a half-size violin. None of us whipped out concertos at age 4.
First challenge — where to hang the music? Problem solved. We’d march single file and I’d pin the music for each brother on the back of the person ahead. Being the leader in line, I constructed a music holder out of twigs and tape and hooked it to my violin.
Next challenge — where to find an audience for our premier marching violins extravaganza. The answer — we’d form a parade and invite the neighbors. Colored paper invitations we stuck to the neighbors’ screen doors. Our parade start time — that very afternoon.
Our dog joined us, which lent a festive air. As a bonus to extend the parade, I scrounged up a piece of rope I used to tie our little red wagon to the back belt loops of the younger brother, the wagon handle banging on the local asphalt road (no traffic) not quite in time to the marching notes, but this did add a percussion-like flavor to the music.
Unforeseen problems. Should a marching violin musician suddenly stop, they were rammed between the shoulder blades by the violin behind, and should someone lag behind, they couldn’t see the music and had to jog to catch up. My taped twig music holder fell to pieces.
Even so, we witnessed a successful inauguration for us pioneers of the violin marching band.
Too bad no one else showed up.
Music can comfort and sustain in times of sorrow, and entertain in times of celebration. There’s music to study by. Music to motivate. (When I clean house and want to get into high gear, I play the Hungarian Gypsy music I discovered in Budapest.)
Whether country-western, rock, jazz, pop, classical, musicals, folk songs, etc., music can be enjoyed while driving a vehicle, seated at a fairgrounds pavilion performance, or while doing chores.
I wrestle with the notion that I find music heart-touching, yet I don’t have musical skills. The thought pops up in my mind. Somewhere I do belong in the music world, no audition necessary — that’s in the audience!
