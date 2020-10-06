A reporter interviewed the owner of a newly constructed “retreat cottage” a few years ago.
The owner said, “When I realized I needed a place to write, to relax, to recharge, I got right to work and hired an architect, a contractor and a professional decorator.”
Her “cottage” sported Greek columns, an antique French piano and hand-loomed rugs from Morocco.
I needed a place to write, relax and recharge. I got right to work and lugged a wide-carriage, manual Remington typewriter to the utility room and hefted it onto the open ironing board. I slid a secondhand chair into place. A dictionary and thesaurus reclined on the shelf beside the laundry detergent, and a feed store calendar tacked onto the wall next to the washing machine completed the look.
The need for a quiet spot away from the bustle of life seems to flow through the family’s DNA. When my mother and her sister were children, they clutched their dollies as they scooted to their secret spot beneath the lilac bushes.
When I was young, I yearned for an apple tree where I could climb into branches, munch fruit while reading a book and remain out of reach of younger brothers armed with boredom and the on-tap for the garden hose. With regret, no trees grew in the back yard.
I constructed a retreat around the clothesline using worn chenille bedspreads, a bag of clothespins and rocks to anchor the contraption which resembled a landlocked dirigible. Inside my summer retreat, the heat level reached to oven “bake-out clean.”
When I had young children, they loved to build hideaways with cardboard boxes and blankets over kitchen chairs.
When older and after a move, the children declared that they had found the perfect clubhouse — an abandoned building from a chicken, egg-laying business.
“The building is dusty and musty,” I said, “and probably has rodents, along with the old farm equipment stored there. When the door is closed, I can’t see or hear what you are doing.”
“We told you it was perfect!” a son said.
Through the years, as I’ve moved my “retreat” out of the basement utility to a spare bedroom after kids left for college, I’ve read of the variety of places used for personal space: clubhouse, man cave, she shed, hunter’s cabin, art studio, office, den, shack, tent with the hike part of the experience, as well as a corner of a barn, out-building or inside a vehicle. These spaces are used to plan, ponder, eat, nap, tie fishing flies, reload shells, study garden catalogs, daydream, tinker, practice, read, learn new skills, make lists, exercise — can be hobbies or handwork, quiet or filled with music, overlook water from a lake to a watering trough.
Each a place to relax and renew.
Currently my “retreat” is a folding camp chair I move around as needed.
