“Anyone interested in woodworking?” asked a woman.
The women’s group explored ideas for their next project. They’d sewn flannel, baby receiving blankets for humanitarian needs, enjoyed lessons on baking, quilting, canning, gardening, and home repairs.
“My husband is a cabinetmaker,” the woman added. “Sometimes he gives woodworking lessons. If anyone is interested, he agreed to show us how to make a breadboard.”
Saturday morning the group gathered at the carpentry shop. On a table, the cabinetmaker stacked wood strips about an inch wide and a couple feet long made from a variety of woods with names from the exotic to the common. The colors of the wood ranged from rosy-red to ebony, and from tan to deep brown. The cabinetmaker showed us how to lay out wood strips, glue, and hold parts together with wood clamps.
The next week after sanding and applying a food-grade finish, each participant went home with a personalized breadboard. After finishing that project, the group moved on elsewhere to scrapbooking and family history research.
I asked the cabinetmaker about the possibility of a woodworking class on another project — I wanted to make a six-inch wooden recipe box for recipe cards. No problem. The cabinetmaker’s wife and I would work on projects made of wood.
I wondered if my love of wooden objects dated back to the hours in my childhood I spent perched in trees.
I paid for a lesson and the wood. Topic for the first day of class: Safety. While clad in my safety goggles and earplugs, I received lectures on the importance of not leaving a finger behind in a saw blade. Then equipment demonstrations — a multitude of saws: table, band, miter, circular. And more equipment: router, orbital sander, jointer, planer, lathe, drill press, dust collector, chisels, screwdrivers, etc.
Second class: The wife decided instead to work on a craft and laid out fabric on a table.
Time to sketch out my project. What if I build something bigger than a recipe box? No problem. I’d pay a fee each time I came to class, along with payment for the lumber.
My six-inch recipe box turned into a six-foot baking center/dish hutch base with ceiling-high shelving!
I thought if I built something more complex, I would be able to build lots of projects on my own — just follow the directions. Not so. The master craftsman had to tell me each step, in detail.
“Cut that board along the pencil mark. Don’t sand the veneer board too deep. Those other boards need more sanding.”
One class, I used the “biscuit cutter” to make “biscuits.” In technical jargon, the “thingamajigs” fit into the “doohickeys” to hold the “whatchamacallits” in place. One surprise in woodworking: Glue holds a lot of the parts in place. Nails and wood clamps hold pieces until the glue dries.
The big thrill — cutting boards where the saw blade spews sawdust all over. A powerful activity on a Saturday morning!
The top of the base turned out the most spectacular. The teacher located stunning bird’s eye maple boards — and when cut, glued, sanded and polished with a food-grade beeswax, I thought it looked too beautiful to use to knead dough. Instead, on it I displayed hand-thrown pottery and a butter churn.
Craftsmen would rate my project as plain. I thought it wonderful — months of labor. Shows you don’t have to be the best, or even good at something, to enjoy doing it.
