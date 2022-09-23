When I was a child, my father loved to hunt — primarily pheasants. He and a friend would head out on a pleasant morning, shotguns in hand, dogs in tow. Dad’s friend owned a sweet little cocker spaniel trained to fetch game birds. Our family claimed Sport, a mutt with questionable parentage and a setter-like build who could have been named Doofus or Dweeb — the dog likable, inept, and a goof-off.

Our end of the county seemed to be ground zero for pheasant fertility, with pheasants thick in the brush. With the flat hunting area, and plentiful pheasants, we could hear them squawking from our backyard. A hunter challenge: be patient enough to drive a short distance to legal hunting ground as per regs for the hunting license.

Jean Ann Moultrie is a Grant County writer. A friend of the author’s reminds that women also go out hunting and family helps with meals.

