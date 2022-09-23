When I was a child, my father loved to hunt — primarily pheasants. He and a friend would head out on a pleasant morning, shotguns in hand, dogs in tow. Dad’s friend owned a sweet little cocker spaniel trained to fetch game birds. Our family claimed Sport, a mutt with questionable parentage and a setter-like build who could have been named Doofus or Dweeb — the dog likable, inept, and a goof-off.
Our end of the county seemed to be ground zero for pheasant fertility, with pheasants thick in the brush. With the flat hunting area, and plentiful pheasants, we could hear them squawking from our backyard. A hunter challenge: be patient enough to drive a short distance to legal hunting ground as per regs for the hunting license.
One fall day, Dad polished off a bowl of cold cereal, then headed out with his hunting buddy. The hunters returned before lunchtime with a nice harvest of ring-necked pheasants. Hungry hunters? Not really. Dad tinkered at his workbench before Mom served up his noon sandwich.
Years later, the hunting party composition changed. “Big game” hunting (deer) became the goal for a family member, Pete, and his novice cousin, Irvine. The area, long on pheasants but short on deer, meant a long drive to hunting grounds. The two planned a deer hunt that would last most of a day, counting travel time. From what I heard, this hunting trip would include climbing mountains so high hunters could expect their ears to bleed, and fording rivers so cold and treacherous that icicles would hang from their rifle scopes and turkey buzzards would circle overhead.
Since I wasn’t up on the nuances of feeding “big game” hunters, I listened in as the Ratwurst boys, jokers from the feed store, recounted to Pete and Irvine a hunting trip when hunger drove the Ratwursts to boil their shoelaces for soup seasoned with cascara tree bark.
I determined to prepare proper fixin’s for the family hunters.
On D-day (deer), the hunters rose in the early morning darkness to the hearty breakfast I’d cooked. If my kitchen had been a café, the breakfast special would have been labeled “#1 The Works … and Then Some.”
Next, the scramble to load supplies. I carried the hunters’ lunch I’d fixed, which consisted of two brown, heaping grocery sacks, out to their vehicle, and stuck them up front for handy access. The fried chicken pieces I’d tucked in individual sandwich bags for ease in eating. With their salad bowls, I’d included plastic forks. The strawberry shortcake nestled neatly next to the brownies. Homemade buttered rolls in plastic wrap sat atop the veggie relish tray. Midday snacks included jerky, assorted chips, and trail mix. Fruit slices, cheeses and crackers topped off the meal.
The hunters’ plan: drive to a promising spot, park, and hike into the wilderness. Visions of venison for winter.
Meanwhile, I’m home thinking of the hunters — cold and hungry. I start dinner.
The hunters returned home after dark.
“How was the hunt?” I asked.
“Didn’t see anything.”
I put the roast beef, carrots and potatoes on the table along with a salad and side dishes.
“Dinner’s ready.” I pulled two pies out of the oven.
“We’re not hungry,” says a hunter.
I asked about the challenging hike while looking for game.
“Actually, we didn’t get out of the vehicle.”
A recounting of the day’s activities:
“Yep, all we did was drive around all day and eat,” Pete said.
“We finished up the brownies the last five miles driving here,” Irvine added.
So much for exhausted, emaciated hunters.
Visions of venison shattered.
Jean Ann Moultrie is a Grant County writer. A friend of the author’s reminds that women also go out hunting and family helps with meals.
