“May I help you?” the clerk asked.
“I’ll take three battered canteens,” I said, “a parachute, two bayonets, and a hand grenade.”
As kids, my brothers and I viewed the secondhand war surplus store as a wonderland of possibilities. The Cold War had settled over the land like a dense fog.
Our parents nixed the weaponry. We settled for three dented canteens and a metal case, perfect for storing secret kid plans about (redacted).
We constructed a hideaway with old blankets draped over the clothesline to watch for spies.
In time, the military-related secondhand store shifted to retail camping gear.
Decades later, a friend offered to reintroduce me to secondhand thrift stores.
“It’s like going on vacation,” my friend said. “Determine what your budget will be. Next, draw up a list of needs versus wants.”
I needed kerosene lamps for storm-related power failures. Off to the thrift stores.
My lamp collection grew. At night, when all the lamp wicks glowed, my place lit up like the grand opening of a car dealership.
“Moderation,” my friend suggested.
“What’s this?” I asked. I held up a wooden object that resembled… I couldn’t think of anything the item resembled.
The 9-inch piece had a handle and a carved ball and wooden rings.
A child suggested, “It’s a princess wand.”
“I’ll take it,” I said.
“That’s a want, not a need,” my friend said.
“As soon as I figure out what it is,” I replied, “I know I’ll need it.”
In summer, lilacs grew as tall as the house. When pruned back, a room-like area opened up. I envisioned a literary tea with lemonade served under lilac boughs.
My friend and her children helped plan the event — like an Emily Dickinson meets Winnie-the-Pooh gala. I needed cups and plates. Instead of disposable wares, I scouted thrift stores to find inexpensive china.
At one store, I uncovered a dinner plate. Flowers exploded across the painted china. On the back, a crown topped a crest with a lion and the words “Bavaria, Germany, U.S. Zone.” Could the plate date back to Cold War times? I bought it.
At another store, I spotted cups, saucers, and delicate plates displayed on an oak table and being sold individually. Perfect for literary lemonade. First, I headed to the book section, and planned to pick up the china on my way out.
When I returned, another customer stacked plates on her side of the table. I gathered plates on my side of the table. The customer glared. “I’m taking all the plates,” she said, pointing to my stack.
High noon, a standoff across the oak table, a possible kerfuffle, my tongue locked and loaded with a sharp retort.
My attitude softened — I relented. “All right, you can have them.” I slid my stack over to her.
Lesson learned: If you see something you need/want, don’t wait to put it in your cart. I settled on less flashy cups and saucers, also labeled with “Bavaria” on the bottom.
At home, I looked up the china online. My stash at retail cost over $300! The dilemma: Store the china? Sell them? Use them?
By the time I hosted the literary event, winter arrived. We persisted, substituted hot chocolate for lemonade and winter coats for summer frocks. Under bare lilac branches, we discussed the gardens and landscapes of literary writers. We fixed food fit for our sophisticated palates and special china: peanut butter and honey sandwiches, carrot sticks and snickerdoodle cookies served on the flowery dessert plate.
Hot chocolate received a special preparation. I’d researched the unknown wooden object, which turned out to be a molinillo (pronounced “moh-lee-NEE-yoh”).
They come from Mexico.
To use, put the ball portion in the hot chocolate and spin the handle until the molinillo mixes the chocolate and adds a tasty froth.
I knew I needed that wooden object.
