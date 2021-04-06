In a group discussion, a question arose.
“Why would someone get up in the dark of night in order to be somewhere by sunrise?”
For my dad when I was young, that meant he ventured out early to be ready for the best locations for trout fishing or pheasant hunting. For my mom, a pre-dawn departure with family might mean the gift of a trip to the coast or the mountains.
For some, the sunrise is not an outing or activity. The sunrise itself is the gift.
While visiting Morocco, a small group of us camped in tents at the edge of the Sahara Desert. Our leader made an announcement.
“Tomorrow morning members of the Berber tribe will lead you on a hike to the top of tallest sand dune to watch the sunrise.”
The Berbers arrived in the pre-dawn darkness. They asked us who needed assistance hiking up the dunes. I was determined to travel on my own efforts. I’d seen those TV nature specials where explorers walked on top of the sand.
Well and good until I hit the area of the steepest climb. The travelers hiking ahead of me mushed up the sand until it was so soft I sank to my knees with each step.
The other travelers reached the top. The Berbers shouted encouragement down to me, and acted as though some dire consequences would strike me if I didn’t make it. Finally, Abraham loped down the dune to my side.
“Sure, I’d like some help.” I reached out my hand so he could pull me out of the sandy quagmire.
He grabbed me by the arm and before I could scramble to get my feet under me, he dragged me up the dune and dropped me at the top just as the sun inched up. Was I deeply moved by the beauty? I was so thirsty I thought I might perish from dehydration. I gulped water that Abraham scrounged up for me. The sunrise? Not as spectacular as I thought.
I turned from the sunrise, scanned the dunes behind us and spotted a camel train in a valley as they plodded across the landscape like a moving necklace across the neck of a dune.
The camel train view hangs in my mind like a framed photograph.
That excursion wasn’t the last I heard from Abraham “who saved my life.”
“Hey, lady, I have souvenirs to sell you.” Abraham pulled a leather bag from his robe, and spread out the contents of the bag on a cloth. “Ancient fossils… I make you good price.”
We’d been cautioned about counterfeit goods. I bought a piece, not sure if it was authentic or manufactured. There is an area rich with fossils — it could be real. No matter. My fossil choice — what looks to be a fossilized shrimp. A small price to pay for someone who “saved your life.”
