My goal one summer as a kid: Achieve survival while tent camping.
My inaugural overnight campout would test my mettle in dealing with the potential screams of hungry carnivorous wildlife sniffing out a meal at night, the darkness so dense the light of a waning moon wouldn’t penetrate the tree cover. I anticipated little sleep as I would need to listen for the creak of a tree limb, the whisper of dried leaves as bloodthirsty critters crept closer.
Setting up my tent campsite in the daytime simplified the procedure. Back then, as a kid, this would be my first time sleeping alone outside in the dark. My campsite — the family’s fenced backyard. In daylight, the surroundings seemed friendly. By dark, I knew I’d sleep with clothes and shoes on in case shadows against the tent indicated a deranged passer-by or … too scary to contemplate.
I’d reached that time in life when living in the wilderness, subsisting on berries and roots, seemed the solution to ordinary living and unreasonable demands: “Clean your room, weed the tomatoes and corn.”
I studied my dog-eared copy of wilderness survival tips. I worked on lashing tree branches to build a chair that ended up looking like mounds of kindling swathed in enough rope to tie a ship to a dock.
First order of business on my wilderness camping launch day — construct a tent. Easy enough. Clear out a camp spot below supporting wires (mow the lawn under the clothesline).
Next, gather old blankets. I hauled outside a stack of threadbare chenille bedspreads, some worn Army blankets with moth holes, and a bag of clothespins. I draped the blankets over the clothesline so they touched the ground and secured the structure with about 200 clothespins.
By anchoring the bottom of the blankets on the lawn with whatever old cement blocks, rocks, etc., I could scrounge up, I achieved an architectural marvel. The structure resembled an airborne blimp that crash-landed.
Slide a camp cot inside and pile on blankets. With attention to construction details, the west and east sides of the tent remained impenetrable. Note the open north and south ends — providing fresh wilderness air.
Darkness spread over the fenced backyard — er, wilderness campsite. I headed out to my tent as my parents and younger brothers watched from the porch, the bug-resistant porch light casting a pale, yellow glow around the door.
“We’ll leave the door unlocked in case you need to come in,” Mom said.
Before I dozed off, a stiff breeze blew in from the north. Fearing frostbite to my ears, I pulled my pillow over my head. The wind increased as the north-to-south opening funneled the cold and bitter wind over my shivering body. I wanted to return to my warm, wind-free room. Pride glued me to my camp cot. I couldn’t give up my wilderness quest.
The back door clicked open.
“Pretty windy out there,” Dad said.
“Why don’t you come in,” Mom said.
My brothers stood on the porch staring out into the gloom.
A delicate situation arose. I wanted to maintain my tough, wilderness-loving, adventurous persona, not let my brothers see me give up.
I knew if I remained adamant about staying outside, the folks would let me stay in my tent.
The tricky part — make it look as if I wanted to stay outside, and grumble so it looked to my younger brothers as though the folks made me come in. I grabbed an armful of blankets from the cot and raced to the porch.
Jean Ann Moultrie is a Grant County writer. Should anyone want to replicate her first tent, it’s the model named “Wind Tunnel.”
