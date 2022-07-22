My goal one summer as a kid: Achieve survival while tent camping.

My inaugural overnight campout would test my mettle in dealing with the potential screams of hungry carnivorous wildlife sniffing out a meal at night, the darkness so dense the light of a waning moon wouldn’t penetrate the tree cover. I anticipated little sleep as I would need to listen for the creak of a tree limb, the whisper of dried leaves as bloodthirsty critters crept closer.

Jean Ann Moultrie is a Grant County writer. Should anyone want to replicate her first tent, it’s the model named “Wind Tunnel.”

