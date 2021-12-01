Seed and plant catalogs pour from the mailbox extolling the virtues of succulent vegetables, exotic flowers, ornamental trees, and flavor-packed fruits.
As I browse through catalogs, I search for common lilacs (Syringa vulgaris). I find lilac plants tucked between the edible and the exotic.
I first met lilacs on a Minnesota farm during a yearlong stay. Snow blew so fierce it dusted the window ledges inside the home with a film like confectionery sugar in a bakery. Windbreaks edged the farmstead to deflect the wind’s force. Conifers, pine and spruce, formed the tallest barrier. Next stood the deciduous trees: sugar maple and oak.
Lilacs grew along the front edge — the infantry in a wintry battlefield.
Bare-limbed and twiggy, the lilacs were barely noticed except for a brief period in spring when the fragrance of blossom-laden boughs wafts through the farmyard.
Years later, a “Foster lilac” start came into my life in Oregon. A rusted gallon can held a few shoots of the plant topped with heart-shaped leaves. The bearer described the lilac’s journey. Mary Pettygrove Foster and her husband, Phillip, left Maine in 1843 and journeyed to the Oregon Territory. I visualize Foster digging up her lilac roots and securing them in tubs as she prepared for the departure.
They sailed around Cape Horn, took on supplies at the Sandwich Islands (Hawaii), continued on across the Pacific Ocean and up the Columbia River.
Dr. John McLoughlin from Fort Vancouver greeted them before they continued on to Oregon City, where Foster planted her lilacs at their log cabin.
My lilac start, reports my friend, came from the Foster lilac.
Another lilac. Our son was a teen when he hauled the lilac home. “The neighbors landscaped,” he said, “and they wanted this hauled off. I thought you might like it.” The lilac clump hung over the sides of the pickup and required a substantial hole to plant it.
Some saw Wayne as though through a child’s kaleidoscope, viewed in the dark, the bits of glass muted.
No high athletic prowess, no piles of academic honors, no musical proficiency — perhaps ordinary-looking with a cowlick like a bit of bottlebrush.
Snippets of family scenes, bits of conversation like slivers of colored glass held to illumination, come to mind.
“Dad, you’re limping. Knee aching? Let me rub it for you.”
“Mom, it’s late. Let me help you with the dishes.”
“OK to have some guys over? Going to study for the physics test.”
“Nope, don’t need any money for the dance — earned enough to pay for tickets and the dinner. I think with the three jobs lined up for next summer, I can save enough for college.”
“Wait until you hear what happened at school today!”
I watched Wayne, toes hooked around the glider rocker, laughing so hard he doubled over.
“What did Wayne say?” asked a sibling.
“Don’t know — he’s laughing so hard we can’t understand him.” Fresh peals of laughter as the whole family joined in.
The laughter is silenced too soon.
Wayne died the following autumn.
What seems common — people and plants — may be uncommonly special.
I reached for another plant catalog, opened the pages to common lilac (Syringa vulgaris) and wrote the order: two lilacs at $9.95 each.
I wonder if I thanked Wayne for the lilac.
