“Your grandpa was a railroad man,” my mother said.
Grandpa wore a pocket watch, walked from his home into town to work for the Southern Pacific Railroad in Ogden, a train hub, and was never late for work. Mother wore a dainty Bulova wristwatch, and being the daughter of a railroad man, was never late for anything ever in her life. The trains hauled sheep and sugar beets.
When our father drove out on dusty country roads in our Kelly green, two-door 1953 Plymouth and spotted a train coming, he’d speed up to keep pace with the locomotive. With his hair tousled from the open windows, he’d wave to the conductor. In the back seat, my two younger brothers and I crowded at the windows to wave and shout. When the conductor spotted us, he blew his whistle.
If we were stopped at a railroad crossing for an oncoming train, we’d climb out and stand next to our car. Waving turned to windmilling with our arms and we jumped up and down as the engine approached.
Mom watched from the car. “You kids stay back now.”
The conductor usually rewarded us with several blasts from the train whistle. A powerful skill for a child to have — the ability to wave and shout and the shriek of a train whistle answers back.
As the engine lumbered past, we watched for the “empty” boxcar, the door partly ajar.
Inside, stooped-shouldered men with drawn faces stood in the doorway. We cheered and waved.
We made eye contact. We see you! You matter! A few waved back. It seemed to me that in those brief moments, the men stood little taller.
Later, I learned trains hauled more than harvested crops and critters. Our family, moving to another state, rode the train. Leaving cousins, aunts, uncles, and a gray-haired, balding grandpa behind left no reason for cheering.
Through the next few years, the train engineers seemed less inclined to blow the whistle except at crossings or designated areas. No passengers in boxcars — only in passenger cars.
Occasionally I’d hear the whistle from trains that had left Eastern Oregon, now chugging to the Portland/Vancouver area, a hub where travelers could then head north or south. Trains hauled lumber, grain, new vehicles. When I’d hear a train whistle in the distance, I’d think of prosperity.
By my early teens, I paid little attention to the train whistles, especially at night, like background noises that in time go unnoticed.
Levi, a friend and date for the school dance, arranged for us to double-date with his friend, Sam, who would drive. That wasn’t unusual for kids to get rides, or have parents drop off kids at an activity. Most classmates didn’t have cars and belonged to one-car families.
After the dance, Sam and his date wanted to cruise around town. Levi and I wanted to be home by curfew. Sam dropped us off at Levi’s home. My date’s dad seemed more tired than peeved. He grabbed his car keys as Levi and I climbed into the backseat of their car.
Silence while we drove towards my home.
Out of the darkness, a train whistle sounded.
“A nighttime train whistle sounds sad and lonely,” said the father.
Levi’s father had no more said those words than I recalled a comment a classmate once made at school. “That tattoo on Levi’s dad … from a World War II concentration camp.”
I recalled what had been my biggest concern the morning of the dance — what dress to wear.
A smack-in-the-head thought came: I live a shallow life. My latest train whistle experience — boarding a steam engine at McEwen Depot and taking the Sumpter Valley Railroad to Sumpter. A simulated train robbery — cheers, shouts, laughter, lots of train whistle blasts. A happy ending, and no one died.
