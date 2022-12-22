In our communities, the Blue Mountains are more than just a special place to us. These landscapes provide the water we drink, places we make lifelong memories and, for many of us, our very livelihoods. We need these national forests — now, tomorrow and well into the future. Active management is critical to ensuring these natural landscapes remain sustainable to meet those needs. What guides this active management? Our forest plans.

Forest plans set the overall management direction for each of our national forests. These documents guide forest management, activities, use and protection. A forest plan does not make site-specific project decisions but provides a framework and sideboards that shape the long-term trajectory of forest conditions. Our existing forest plans for the Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman national forests were designed in the 1990s, which means they do not consider current economic, social or environmental conditions. Many of us would agree this needs to change. We need forest plans that reflect current conditions, local values, and balance the needs of our communities with the landscape.

Susan Roberts is co-convener of the Blues Intergovernmental Council. To learn more, visit the BIC's website at https://tinyurl.com/ycem3dua.

