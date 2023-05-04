Every year in Grant and Harney counties, juries make decisions that change lives. They provide justice for victims and families, ensure that businesses honor their obligations, award damages to people injured through the negligence of others, and determine whether an individual will be imprisoned or set free.

This fundamental pillar of our democracy — the right to a trial by a jury of our peers — depends entirely on those who answer the call to service.

The Honorable Robert S. Raschio is the presiding judge for the 24th Judicial Circuit Court, serving Grant and Harney counties.

