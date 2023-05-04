Every year in Grant and Harney counties, juries make decisions that change lives. They provide justice for victims and families, ensure that businesses honor their obligations, award damages to people injured through the negligence of others, and determine whether an individual will be imprisoned or set free.
This fundamental pillar of our democracy — the right to a trial by a jury of our peers — depends entirely on those who answer the call to service.
I know it can be tempting to see a jury summons as an inconvenience, but jury service is one of the most important civic duties you can participate in. When you report for jury duty, you are helping our courts ensure that everyone in our community receives the rights they are guaranteed by the Constitution.
The first week of May was Juror Appreciation Week, and your local judge and court staff would like to extend their gratitude to those who have responded for jury duty. In each of our counties, that is nearly 700 people each year. Many citizens served even during the early stages of the pandemic, when our courts remained open and jury trials continued to happen with extensive COVID precautions in place to keep everyone safe. We bucked the trend around the state by ensuring that our court did not become backlogged with cases by staying open, ensuring prompt justice.
Beyond serving out of obligation, many who answer their jury summons also see the opportunity as an interesting learning experience. Jury service is a unique opportunity to witness firsthand the inside of our courthouse and how court proceedings work.
Jury service is not a long commitment, though our service is for two-month terms, a necessity for frontier counties. For most jurors, trials typically last one to two days.
Also, Oregon law protects workers by barring employers from firing, threatening to fire, intimidating or coercing employees because of their jury service. We would like to thank the many private companies, government agencies, small businesses, school districts and all those who encourage and support their employees when they are called to jury service.
Your local courts — and your fellow community members — depend on your service. Thank you for doing your duty! And when you serve, you will hear me say “those of you who attend to jury service are the embodiment of our Sixth Amendment right to a jury by our peers, and without you, we do not have living Constitution. Thank you for serving and protecting our Constitution.”
The Honorable Robert S. Raschio is the presiding judge for the 24th Judicial Circuit Court, serving Grant and Harney counties.
