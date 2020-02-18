There can be little doubt that Bill Ruger, the late co-founder of Sturm, Ruger & Co., was a genius. Time and again, he was able to foresee what the public wanted even before they knew themselves. One such example was the introduction of the single-shot Ruger No. 1 in 1967.
At the time, the bolt action was the hot ticket. All of the major manufacturers were working to improve on their designs and offer new chamberings. Everyone thought ol’ Bill was nuts to try to market a relatively expensive single-shot rifle, but he certainly proved them wrong. The No. 1 took off and has been a steady seller ever since.
The No. 1 is built on an extremely strong falling block action with a trim but beautifully shaped two-piece stock. The gently sweeping cocking lever adds a nice touch. To many, including myself, the Ruger No. 1 is the most elegant production rifle ever created.
The Ruger No. 1 comes in many variations, from the trim Sporter No. 1 to the full-length stocked Mannlicher. It has been manufactured in everything from the little .204 Ruger to the mighty .450/400 Nitro Express. Because it is a single-shot action, barrels can be several inches longer than a repeating rifle and still maintain the same overall length. And, because there is no magazine to worry about, bullets can be seated to whatever length you want.
However, despite being a beautiful rifle, it is not all rainbows and butterflies. No. 1s can be amazingly accurate, or they can be downright miserable. Many attribute this to the two-piece stock, which can be difficult to bed correctly. It has strong integral scope ring bases, but they are positioned so far forward that a scope with generous eye relief is needed for a clear sight picture.
I have been lusting after a Ruger No. 1 for many years. A local gentleman took pity on me and sold me a No. 1 sporter in 6mm Remington with a nicely figured stock. An additional cool factor is that it was made in 1976 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of our great country. Even though I bought it mostly for a “lookin’” rifle, I was pleased to find that it shoots pretty well. So far it seems to like flat-base bullets over boat tails. It is far too pretty to be taking on any rough hunts, but if the stars align, I will be using it to chase antelope this fall.
Drop us a line at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com and tell us about your favorite “lookin’” rifle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.