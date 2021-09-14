One of the most important skills a hunter can develop is the ability to quickly build a stable shooting position. I watch hunting videos where they see the animal and then dink around getting set up for a shot and ask myself what I am doing wrong. Most of the time I find that I have mere seconds between seeing my target and shooting before the opportunity is lost.
Taking the time to learn what does and doesn’t work will help you capitalize on your shot opportunities. Generally speaking, the closer to the ground you can get, the more stable you will be. While prone is usually best, I have rarely had the chance to use it. Most of the time the surrounding brush is just too high. Personally, most of my shots have been from a seated position so that is what I practice the most. Shooting sticks are a real help here. To really make this position stable, straighten out your left leg and bring your right leg up so that your right elbow can rest on it. Take your pack and stuff it into the hole created between your right arm and leg for support. Use your left hand to hold the rifle in the crotch of the shooting sticks and lean into them. Should you be unfortunate enough to be a lefty, you will of course have to reverse the operation. Quick note, any time you are using a rest like a bipod, shooting sticks or some kind of tripod, you should be pushing into it, not pulling it back into you. The tacti-cool kids call this “loading,” and it makes for a smoother recoil impulse and better accuracy.
Of course, sitting or kneeling to use a rock or log is pretty common, but you should try it in practice because it really isn’t as stable as some may think. When you are using something hard for a rest, it is a good practice to put something soft, at least your hand, between the rest and the rifle. If the rifle is in direct contact with a hard surface when it is fired, it will bounce and throw the shot high. And you risk scratching your rifle, and that would be really tragic.
The least stable position, of course, is standing, but should still be practiced. It can be made more stable by using some kind of support like a fence post, or tree branch. Many moons ago I was fighting my way through a giant alder patch when I spied an elk walking away across a draw. I was neck deep in brush so I grabbed a handful of limbs in front of me to use as a rest and was able to fill my tag. When using a rest while standing, don’t make the mistake of putting one foot in front of the other. Your feet should be a little wider than shoulder width apart and squared up to the target. Lean into the support as much as you can.
In a world where tags are becoming increasingly rare and expensive, it is well worth your time to be prepared for any opportunity you may have.
Share your thoughts with us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.