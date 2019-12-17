In a previous column, I wrote about struggling to decide which rifle to buy for my boy to use. I am happy to announce that we are the proud owners of a Bergara .30-06. Now we need to work up a load that will shoot lights out. There are lots of ways to go about it, but let me share with you my recipe for success.
In reloading you will always get the best accuracy by keeping everything as consistent as you can. Some go so far as to weight sort brass, bullets and even primers. For a hunting rifle, I don’t go that far. I try to at least use the same brand of brass and the same lot if I’m really feeling OCD. Then I pick three of four different bullets to try. After perusing the reloading manuals, I pick a powder that gives good results across the board. For this workup, I chose to use H4350. Using a moderate powder charge, I shoot each bullet for accuracy and go with the one that shows the most promise. So far, the 165-grain Sierra GameKings are looking good in our rifle.
Once I have settled on a bullet, I use the same moderate powder charge and mess around with the seating depth, or distance the bullet jumps before it engages the rifling. Lots of folks don’t realize what a big difference in accuracy this can make. In my experience, Hornady ELD-X’s like a big jump of 0.100 inch or so. Sierra GameKings like to be snuggled up pretty close to the riflings. I tried four different seating depths from 0.010 to 0.130 inch off the lands. The 0.010 inch load shot the best at right around a 1-inch group.
My last step was to try different powder charges in 0.5 grain increments up to the maximum listed in the reloading manual. When you are working up your powder charge, pay attention to pressure signs and use eye protection. The maximum powder charge listed in the reloading manual may or may not be the maximum for your rifle. Primer flattening isn’t the best indicator of pressure. A shiny, raised bump on the base of the case is caused when the pressure causes the brass to flow into the ejector. It is a good sign that you need to back off your charge. If you get to a sticky bolt lift, you have gone way too far. Don’t try to make a rifle into something it isn’t. That leads to serious injury.
After shooting some groups, we found a load that gives good velocity, shoots great and doesn’t show any pressure signs. Now that I have the load figured out, all that is left to do is make up a bunch of rounds and get the kid out shooting to better develop his skills.
How do you choose the load for your hunting rifle? Share it with us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com.
