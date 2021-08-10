Despite my chronically habitual clichéd column titles, I hope you’ll stay tuned in — I think at least in this case that Mr. Ted Nugent would approve. Recently I read a study taken in one of the Western states wherein whitetail deer revealed something of a 50% death loss with their fawns. After collaring and extensive study the following year, black bears proved to be the culprit in most cases, yet wolves and cougars were partly to blame. Ray Charles could see that here in Oregon we have been experiencing a steady decline in our once legendary mule deer numbers.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not merely trying to knee-jerk place the blame solely upon predators. The problem, as usual, is far more complex and merits a more complex answer than to merely grab your gun and shoot something. That being said, of the many complexities involved with our declining deer population, one we hunters can have a direct effect upon is predator populations.
Both black bear and cougar have general season (over the counter, no lottery) tags. Each costs a mere $16, and you can buy a second tag for each species after filling your first tag. Spring bear is a draw hunt, but fall black bear general season starts Aug. 1, and cougar general season runs year around.
Coyotes, which require no tag (you still need a hunting license on public land) to hunt, too play a smaller role in the lessened survival rate of deer fawns and elk calves each year. Yet, unlike cougars, coyotes will eat whatever carrion they encounter; a mountain lion will typically not eat something it has not personally killed.
It is believed that one adult cougar eats between one and two deer per week. That’s roughly 50-100 deer each year, per cougar. The average hunter would be hard pressed to take that many game animals in a lifetime. The latest estimate I’ve heard from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is that there are somewhere in the neighborhood of 8,000 cougars in the state of Oregon alone. Even at one deer a week per cougar, that works out to over 400,000 deer per year at 8,000 cats. Legislative changes in 1994 have in effect hamstringed hunting efforts by prohibiting the use of dogs to pursue and tree mountain lions and bears. Still, each year, many Oregon hunters continue to punch tags on both species simply by being out in the hills.
Whether or not you agree with the morality of hunting these creatures, it is permitted with the proper licensing and is necessary to maintain the proper predator-prey balance in the ecosystem. And as a hunter I encourage you, our readers, to do some research, buy tags and hit the hills.
These additional hunting opportunities are more good excuses to be outdoors, and you’ll be helping to further perpetuate the existence of our deer and elk herds for future generations.
