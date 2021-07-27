With this Hadean, diabolical heat wave, I’m reminded of a classic country ballad “Cool Water.” The longing for a cool drink in a seemingly endless desert is not lost upon my ears. It’s been covered by many different artists over the years, but I think Lorne Greene does it best. Off and on in my life I’ve worked in agriculture, and as those of you similarly employed can attest, our work needs done in spite of infernal or inclement weather. As a result, being out in such extreme climates can take a toll on our bodies, especially if we are exerting ourselves physically.
Staying hydrated goes without saying, but how much water should we pack if water is not easily accessible? In heat such as we are seeing right now I personally have consumed in excess of one gallon of water throughout the space of the day. Having some way to keep your water cool will also help. Fair-complected folks such as myself should also bring along copious amounts of sunscreen and a bit of aloe vera to treat the inevitable radiation burns. Wear a hat with a brim to further protect your neck, ears and face from these harmful ultraviolet rays. As another aside, if you take St. John’s Wort, you may consider avoiding it this time of year as it increases one’s sensitivity to the sun.
Ultimately, I would advise getting to work earlier and then quitting earlier to minimize your exposure wherever possible. If you do experience heat stroke, which I have, you can find yourself in serious trouble if you don’t get out of the sun in a hurry. Luckily for me, I had coworkers nearby to drag me to safety. Consider more frequent communications with the members of your crew or arranging a regular check in with somebody if you work or hunt alone. If you don’t have a swamp cooler, air conditioner, central air or a fan of any kind, splurge and buy one. You’ll be glad you did.
Hunting season is just around the corner with early damage elk tags, pronghorn antelope season and bow season beginning in August. Take proper precautions to prepare. It’s amazing how fast the heat can take its toll. With the west forecast to have the worst drought in over 100 years, let’s all join in hoping that “way up there, he’ll hear our prayer and show us where there’s water!”
How are you beating the heat? Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com and check us out on Facebook for additional content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.