When I was growing up, there was a song on the radio called “Yodelin’ Fool” by a band called Wylie and the Wild West Show. It was the ballad of a young man who annoyed his small town neighbors by constantly practicing his yodeling, hoping someday he would hit the big time. I won’t ruin it for you, look it up.
The song reminds me of another young man I knew back then. He loved to shoot. It’s all he ever wanted to do. Like the Yodelin’ Fool he too annoyed many of his small town neighbors with his constant noisy practicing. He loved to hunt deer and quail, and when he couldn’t do either, he spent all of his spare time practicing to hunt deer and quail. In this little pile of rocks, an elderly man took to mentor the young man. The kind-hearted gentleman had a shop out behind his house that had all the perfect trinkets befitting proper gun nuttery.
One evening the old man was showing the boy a flintlock rifle he had built from scratch. Every meticulous detail had been hand carved, hand fitted and hand finished. It was the old man’s pride and joy. The young man saw that rifle, and having never fired a muzzleloader immediately wanted to do so. As it was near dark on a weeknight, the old man was hesitant at first, but seeing the excitement in the eyes of this young protégée he relented. The only caveat was that the old man wanted to be in charge of loading the gun.
After agreeing with the youngster to this one rule, he went out into the back yard to perform the perfunctory task of insuring they were technically out of city limits before shooting. It was getting dark so he grabbed the appropriate size stone and heaved. Marking the spot where it landed, he stepped inside his home to tell his wife to plug her ears.
Inside, seeing the light gradually fade, the young man in spite of his promise, grabbed the powder horn off of the wall and began pouring. He counted out loud to three while pouring, figuring that would be the right amount of black powder. Finding a patch and a ball he sat them with the ramrod and quickly poured the pan full of powder just like he had seen in the movies. He anxiously stepped outside, and not seeing his old pal anywhere, he decided to shoot before the light failed.
When he squeezed off the shoot, all hell broke loose. The flash was blinding, the report sounded more like an explosion and being temporarily deaf and blind, he dropped the rifle in the gravel to hold his head with both hands. The smoke, now everywhere, made it appear as if the town was itself engulfed in fire. The old man stumbled down the steps, looking skyward periodically as though he expected to feel pieces of his young friend raining down from the sky. Neighbors began running down the street, and upon seeing the young man, they cussed him. Noisy fool!
The Flintlock Fool as he was called no longer haunts that poor little bend in the river. Just like the boy in the song, the day he disappeared, the townsfolk surely cheered, for now they never had to hear him make noise again. I run into him now and again, and he still enjoys shooting to this day. He never made the big time but still enjoys shooting muzzleloaders, properly loaded, of course, in full daylight.
Do you shoot muzzleloaders? Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com!
