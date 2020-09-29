As high school kids, my buddies and I would hit Tamarack Lookout area above Spray regularly in search of the ruffed and blue grouse indigenous to the area. We usually came home with a couple each after our small drives. The HIP validation for upland game birds was and is an economic addition to purchase when buying our hunting licenses. The grouse is one of my favorites to hunt because they are larger than quail or doves, and therefore easier to hit on the wing, but also provide more meat for the table.
I, like everyone else, enjoy a nice trophy to hang on the wall. But hunting at its core for me is about the meat. In these current troubling times, I feel we are going to see a resurgence of interest in hunting as a method of gathering food. Grouse are nearly the size of a chicken when fully mature and, though more lean, they are just as tasty.
One memory I cherish took place when I was still a sophomore or junior in high school. We were hunting with our old family friends, the Owens. Hollis had been friends and schoolmates with both of my grandfathers, and he and his brother Marion both grew up in Dayville. His children and grandchildren are our friends to this day. On one of our many forays we saw nothing of the four-legged variety to shoot but were seeing grouse nearly everywhere. Before leaving his cabin to try again that evening, Hollis grabbed an old Stevens side-by-side 20 gauge shotgun and some cartridges to take along. He, my father and I set out for a short evening hunt. On our way back to the cabin, we saw two ruffed grouse graveling on the side of the old dirt road. I grabbed Hollis’s 20 gauge, and breaking it open, I saw that each barrel was loaded and ready.
The two Bonasa umbellus had fled into the nearby brush, but as is typical for these birds, they hadn’t hidden themselves very well. After a brief pursuit and a well-placed head shot to each, the Stevens was empty and our dinner plates were filled. As I neared the truck proudly carrying both birds and the shotgun, Hollis told me that if I had truly wanted to impress him that I would’ve found a way to take both with a single cartridge. Ah, Hollis, boy do we miss you.
Back at the cabin we prepared a most succulent dish. After dressing the birds, we sliced the meat into strips and lightly dusted them with flour, salt and pepper. Some bacon had also been minced, and once it was halfway done, the grouse fillets were added to the bacon grease and both finished cooking together in the skillet. Maybe food tastes better in the outdoors, but grouse prepared thusly has yet to disappoint. It’s reason enough to bring a shotgun or .22 along when hunting big game!
Are grouse a favorite of yours? Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com!
