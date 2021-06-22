If there is someone out there who has absolutely never scoped themself, I’m dying to hear from you. Aside from the obvious bloody cut, usually on your eyebrow or occasionally the bridge of your nose, the real wound is mental. Then if that isn’t bad enough, your friends and acquaintances who recognize the scar for what it is will humiliate you at least until it’s healed. Longer if there are photos or a scar. How does this happen?
Humiliatingly enough, I too have had this happen to me. Three separate occasions I have been scoped, although to be fair, only once was it with my own rifle. The other two times were when shooting someone else’s gun. Years ago, a family friend wanted to borrow my father’s then-newest rifle, a custom-stocked 8mm Remington Magnum. A cartridge which was truly worthy of the Magnum moniker, my father’s 220-grain handloads took it a step further leaving a jet stream across the sky wherever they flew and the flames from the muzzle blast always exceeding 30 feet in length. Our friend, unaccustomed to shooting a rifle that was setup for my father, leaned in close attempting to get the perfect sight picture in the Leupold scope. At the shot, not only was he scoped and bleeding, but the scope had actually broken the man’s glasses.
Proper eye relief is critical to good shooting as well as avoiding scars. Shooters are almost always taken by surprise either by shooting a gun with either a bad stock fit or the wrong eye relief. And once in a while, a gun just kicks way too much, and that’s another way to end up with bleeding eyebrows. Another one I’ve seen, especially with cheechakos or ladies — yes, ladies — is not putting the butt of the rifle on their shoulder. I’ve seen it improperly placed under the shoulder, in the armpit squeezed between the arm and the rib cage, rested on the bicep or my personal favorite faux pas, setting the toe of the butt pad on top of the shoulder. Any of these aforementioned could be considered the express lane of getting a scope cut as any rifle that kicks much more than a .22 will not be hesitant in stamping a scar in your favorite face.
The shame, however, is arguably the true scar that one retains with scope cuts. From double a social distance away or sometimes farther, somebody will spot your cut, know what it is and pick you apart. The only hope you have is that the wound heals faster than your ego; luckily mine did in all three cases. I do know a handful of men — yes, all men — for whom the cut was so bad that they bear a permanent scar to this day. Suffice it to say, it wasn’t only their egos that were bruised in the process.
They say ladies love scars, but I’m practically sure that if they knew where your scope cut came from they may see you less as John Wayne and more as Don Knotts. Bottom line, keep that properly setup gun on your shoulder and you’ll likely get through life without any identifying marks!
Have you ever been scope cut? Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com!
