While scrolling a certain social media feed, I saw a video of a certain nimrod who after taking aim over the hood of his Ford Ranger pickup proceeded to cut loose with a rapid four or five shot string from his semi-automatic rifle. Only after doing so did he notice what we viewers could already see — the bullet holes he drilled through the hood of his vehicle.
Sights exist to align the barrel of the weapon with the intended target. They are not the barrel itself, only something we shooters can use to direct our projectiles to the point where the line of bore intersects with the line of sight. For some weapons this all takes place at relatively close distance, and for others it’s much farther. Some sighting systems are very adept at enabling us to arrange collisions to way out there, while others are not.
The shotgun bead for example is a very short range proposition while the variable power rifle scope dramatically increases our reach. One sight system that has nearly gone into obscurity is that of the side mounted telescopic sight. In the Korean War, M1 Garand rifles were altered and fitted with a 6x side mounted rifle scope for the obvious intention of sniper/counter sniper work. At a glance, it seemed to have had nearly the reach, albeit not the accuracy of the Springfield bolt-action rifles, which were also still in use. Soldiers armed with these M1C or M1D rifles quickly found out that the side mounted scopes, not centered over the same axis as the bore, would shoot more or less straight only out to certain distances where the axis of the line of sight and line of bore would intersect. However past those distances, the bullet would continually travel to the left of the point of aim, in a criss-cross sort of fashion, increasingly worsening the greater the distance.
While we don’t see side mounted scopes hardly at all these days, long-range shooters do see similar problems but to a smaller degree with canted scope reticles. This however isn’t the majority percentage of line of sight errors. Like the now-famous fellow mentioned at the outset of this column, more often it’s due to shooters not ensuring their barrel is high enough to clear would-be obstructions. Once as a young man I witnessed a fellow put a bullet into his pickup bed railing. He leaned over the box to shoot at a ground squirrel, and not ensuring his line of bore was clear like his line of sight, he shot a hole in his pickup bed.
Line of sight to line of bore relationship can also be frustrated by limbs, brush, tall grass and rocks. Don’t blow your big game hunt or raise your auto insurance rates by failing to mentally file your bullet’s flight plan before shooting!
