Everyone fancies themselves at least a distant relative of William Tell, Annie Oakley or Carlos Hathcock. Truth be told it’s good to push ourselves to always improve and progress in our craft. This can be maddening when we aren’t seeing the kind of results we expect. Case in point, the accurate rifle.
Colonel Townsend Whelen, a hunter and shooter and so much more from days gone by, is often quoted as having said, “Only accurate rifles are interesting.” True enough, there is little joy to be had from throwing shots that do not meet their intended mark. While nostalgia or aesthetics may be a driving force behind firearms acquisition for some, I would say most, if not all, shooters agree with the colonel. But standards can vary beyond that principle.
Technology allows us to reach farther and faster with each advancement, but the one thing that cannot be bought, perhaps being most pivotal, is skill. No matter what newfangled easymaker is devised, the fundamentals of marksmanship are still the most important variables in the shooting equation. Simply put, if the nut behind the bolt wiggles loose, then the rest of it is all in vain.
Our standards quite frequently are spurned by our peer group, directly or indirectly. Whether our good buddies or mentors are fine with inch and a half groups, or inversely demand sub-minute of angle accuracy, we are likely to follow suit. If you’re a competition shooter, smaller groups mean better scores means more money. There is no room for complacency. But if you’re a plinker or a hunter, bug hole sized groups are frankly a useless endeavor. Our targets are usually quite generous in size and the informal rests hastily assumed from field positions with a quickened heart rate are not such as to permit taking much advantage of hair splitting accuracy. Simply put, if you can hit a basketball from 400 yards away, that’s likely “good enough” for hunters as that’s roughly the size of the vital area on their intended quarry. Most any rifle will shoot at least that well with proper loads and quality optics.
In an article I recently read, the aforementioned Hathcock could rely upon 1.5 MOA groups from his sniper rifle and match grade ammo during his distinguished service in Vietnam. Many today would scoff at such a setup claiming that’s nowhere near good enough for such employ. However, even that kind of accuracy will land all of its bullets into a 12 inch circle clear out to 800 yards away — twice as far as our aforementioned hypothetical hunters plan to shoot.
Oh, it’s cool to post pictures of amazingly small groups, but after initial load development is complete, shooting groups becomes just another exercise in ego stroking. All shooters can benefit from putting in practical range time rather than only shooting groups. Can you keep your bullets inside of a steel plate the size of your target’s vital area? How about from field positions?
What’s your standard for accuracy? Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com!
