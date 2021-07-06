Handguns are only as useful as they are available. This is true for some rifles as well; dangerous game rifles come to mind. Unlike your favorite varmint, target or sporting rifle, a handgun doesn’t need to be able to make hits from several football fields away to be useful, but the speed at which they can be presented for up-close shots could be the difference between life and death.
There are many different styles of handguns out there, and each has merit in its design, cartridge and intended purpose. Single- and double-action revolvers are still widely used for their accuracy and simplicity, and the ability to house the more popular of the powerful rounds. Semi-automatic pistols can come in single action or double action as well, though their merits lie mostly in greater firepower and a flatter profile, which makes for easier concealed carry. Just like with rifle cartridges there are several great choices in handgun calibers ranging from the underestimated .22 all the way up to the Brobdingnagian .50 calibers. Your skill level and intended application should be the deciding factors on caliber. Barrel length should be taken into consideration for best performance without sacrificing accessibility.
Many still to this day choose to carry a handgun on their hip for what is know as a strong side draw. Saddle pommel holsters were the earliest known method for carrying “horse pistols,” but somewhere along the line it was discovered that if a horse was to go down, it was preferable for the weapons to be attached to the rider instead of the mount. Crossdraw rigs were popular with cowboys and cavalrymen as thereby one could access their hog leg with either hand in a fracas. Shoulder holsters were around in the Old West but were made most popular by G-men and detectives as well as tankers and paratroopers. Not the quickest draw but fast enough with practice. Some merely tuck a handgun in their waistband. Then there are specialty holsters available for everywhere between your armpits and ankles.
Wherever you do carry your pistola, make sure you practice wearing it there for comfort’s sake but also spend time learning to draw it out. This should be done in a controlled environment and always with an unloaded weapon. Practice at the range should also include accessing your weapon and firing it at silhouette-type targets. While plinking reactionary targets can be good practice for accuracy’s sake, this is not effective for the more “real world” situations one will encounter. Keep in practice and carry that pistol, and it will be there when you need it most.
Do you carry a handgun daily? Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com!
