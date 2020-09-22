Fall is on the way, thankfully. Although our flip-flop wearing better halves lament the nearing end of the final act of summer, most men I know heartily welcome the cooler weather. With archery season well under way, rifle season will be close behind. Time to get all of our ducks in a row. No pun intended.
Besides sharpening our cutlery, breaking out the camping supplies, heavier clothes and chainsaw, we need to give the old smokepole a more than casual once over. I know, I know, you sighted your rifle in when you bought it new in 1970, and it has shot true ever since. The fact is guns, mounts/rings and optics are mechanical devices with all kinds of small parts. Even the very best made can and will fail. As fate would have it, these failures happen at the worst possible times. While it’s not always possible to mitigate these inopportune breakdowns, you can catch them before the moment of truth by a preseason inspection.
Not just an eyeball, but a trip to the range is good practice for every shooter. After ensuring the mechanics of our hunting rigs are in good order, we should shoot a few rounds from a bench rest to double check that we are still zeroed. At the risk of sounding condescending, I merely say that this should consist of a bit more effort than flinging a magazine full of rounds offhand at a paper plate or a beer box 25 yards away and calling it good. Zero check should always be done in a way that as much human error can be eliminated as is possible, like from a bench rest. In general, depending on ammo, your rifle should be able to keep three to five shots in a cluster measuring between one to one and one half inches wide at 100 yards. Once zero has been verified, by all means get off the bench and practice from the four field positions and from your bipod of shooting sticks if you are thusly outfitted. Practice and practice, you can never have enough practice!
Ideally this verification of zero and supplemental practice should take place with ample time to repair or replace anything gone amok. Especially now during an election year shortage, extra ammo, optics, scope mounts and scope rings can be tough to come by. Those with multiple guns would do well to have a backup gun sighted in and available in the event of a breakdown where parts cannot be quickly acquired. If you don’t have a formal range to attend for your sight in, Bear Creek Shooting Range, located between John Day and Prairie City, hosts two free public sight-in days each fall. Be as well prepared as possible when you go after your meat this fall. You’ll be glad you did.
What are you doing for preseason practice? Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com!
