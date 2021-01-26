Hunting season this year, like so many other things about 2020, was somewhat underwhelming if not altogether lackluster. Still, whenever I get to feeling like I should sell all my guns and buy a treadmill on the premise that I would get just as much exercise and kill just as many elk, I think back to a day many moons ago for solace. It was a cold, rainy day on the Oregon Coast.
My one and only deep sea fishing trip was about to commence, and the excitement already had my stomach in knots. My party all decided to go get a huge breakfast in anticipation for the day’s events. A friend who had “been there and done that” told me to buy some Dramamine and take it the night before and before getting on the boat so it would be in my system. That may have been the best decision I had made all weekend.
On the Oregon Coast there is a system which the Coast Guard and local fishermen adhere to as a safety guide. If there are three red flags flying, the ships don’t launch at all. On this fateful day there were two red flags. We were escorted out, supervised from a distance and escorted back to port by the Coast Guard. The waves were huge. One younger passenger on our boat may have been brought to tears as the roller coaster ride out of the harbor was eerily similar to the climactic scene in The Perfect Storm, a fact he may have exclaimed outloud between whimpers.
Once we were allowed to come out on the deck and drop our lines into the water, the fishing was immediately magnificent. Rock bass and ling cod were biting faster than one could reel them in and cast back into the water. The waves were 25 to 30 feet, and our boat was constantly moving. There was a cute girl to my right whom I thought about giving my phone number to for a brief time, and then just like that, the barf-a-rama began.
I looked around the boat, and instead of seeing gleeful faces enjoying a day on the ocean, it looked more like a scene from Stand by Me. Oh the chum made the fishing even better, but the rest of it wasn’t so good. That cute girl I thought about asking out managed to vomit on me. It’s bad enough if you get your own on yourself, but it’s even worse when it’s a stranger’s. One passenger had it stuck in his beard. Another exclaimed that she would prefer to fall over board and be eaten by a shark than to further endure this fiasco. The captain carefully counted the catch and realized that we had all caught our limit of fish. Wiping breakfast from his chin, he staggered to the wheel and turned us to port. Of the entire compliment, 18 of the 22 of us got violently sea sick that day. Myself and three others were spared participation but were still spectators in a literal front row splash zone. But the fishing was good.
No matter how bad of a time or year you may be having, it could always be worse. Keep your chin up and don’t let breakfast come back to haunt you or any innocent bystanders.
Have you ever been deep sea fishing? Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.