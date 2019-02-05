I’m sorry to say it, but sadly it’s true, as you get older, your memory plays tricks on you.
Or, if you’re like me, it has been playing tricks on you for years now. That is why you need to be taking pictures of all your adventures.
Sure, we all try to get some good photos of an especially big fish or animal we harvest, but we need to be taking pictures of the rest of our lives as well.
Just the other day, I was looking through some old photo albums and saw pictures of outdoor adventures I had almost forgotten about, like the spring bear hunt where we didn’t see a single animal but there were at least 20 abandoned snowmobiles along the roads. I guess they were waiting for the snow to melt to get them. Pictures help capture those memories.
I have some blurry pictures of a tent that collapsed on us at 3 a.m. from the weight of the snow. At the time, it wasn’t very funny. OK, it still isn’t all that funny.
Another shows the side of my pickup kissing the tree we slid into. We had to use a handsaw to cut the tree down, but the truck wasn’t even marked. A single picture like that can bring back memories of the whole trip. That’s why I encourage you to document your experiences.
No, they aren’t going to be Outdoor Life quality. In fact, most will be pretty bad by professional standards, but who cares. They are to preserve your memories so that when the hills get too steep to climb or the river is too far away, you can look back and remember.
We all carry cameras with us every day in our phones. Take a quick pic of everybody eating dinner on the tailgate so you can remember who was there that day. When you stick your truck up to the axles in the mud, take a selfie with it before you start digging, and maybe after too, so you can show your grandkids how to play in the mud.
At the end of every year, I go down to Len’s Drug and print off that year’s pictures and put them in an album. Some folks like to save them other ways. Just remember that computers crash, cellphones react poorly to water and CDs warp with time.If you want to save your pictures electronically, an external hard drive is the best way to go.
Just an FYI, no matter how good Apple says the camera is in your phone, if you ever do want to submit some pictures to a magazine, cellphone pictures will not cut it. All the publications that I am aware of will not accept cellphone pictures, only those taken with an actual camera.
However you do it, take the time to record your adventures so that when it’s too cold, too hot or you’re just too old to be out there, you can sit back in your easy chair and relive a memory or two.
P.S. Ten extra points if you caught the Dr. Seuss reference.
We enjoy your comments and suggestions at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com.
