Civilization has always had a fascination with over engineering. Sometimes complex is necessary, but simplex, due purely to having less parts, usually is a more enduring design as there are fewer things that can break. Guns are no exception. The museums are full of curious pieces, which although eye catching and pioneering to say the least, proved to be too costly and unreliable to ever be popular and are now relegated to exhibition rather than use.
One interesting trend that has a cultish following is that of the takedown rifle. Oh, we’ve all seen them in the movies. Who could forget the scene in “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” where Eli Wallach disassembles several six guns of various designs to fashion his own? Or the scene in Joe Kidd wherein Clint Eastwood steals and later assembles a jigsaw puzzle custom rifle in order to take out a distant sniper? Oh, Hollywood!
In reality there are several takedown guns that do work and are useful designs. In the days of yore, youth were especially drawn to takedown designs as such could easily be hauled around in a backpack while riding a bicycle concealed from the view of uppity metropolitan neighbors to the countryside for some hunting. As early as the 1890s some citizens, even in the West, began to feel their mining and mill towns were too cosmopolitan for open display of firearms.
Traveling hunters or exhibition shooters found that long guns that could be broken down into smaller, more compact cases were easier to find space for in planes, trains and automobiles alike. Takedown guns can be much easier to clean when a wide variety of tools may not be available. Finally, takedown guns can offer greater versatility with multiple barrels of various calibers. For example, you could get a Savage 99 rifle in .30-30 WCF and get extra barrels in .22 HP, .25-35, .32-40, .38-55 or .410 shotgun.
Takedown rifles were not all peaches and cream, however. The rifles could easily develop excessive headspace, a potentially dangerous problem only solved by the hand of a gunsmith. Accuracy frequently suffered as a result of the necessary play in machining required for being able to take the gun apart. These days, those issues are almost non-existent. Modern designs like the Blaser R8 straight-pull bolt action or the Thompson/Center Contender and Encore single-shot designs can house some of the world’s most powerful and useful cartridges and can be taken apart, reassembled and used without complication. Many with such rifles claim they will even maintain their zero during the takedown and travel process, but of course, they always double check at their destination.
Part of the popularity with the Glock handguns and Ruger 10-.22 and AR-15 types of rifles in my opinion comes from the hundreds of different custom choices one can choose to tailor their ideal gun. These takedowns offer much of the same to the custom-crazed gun owner. If excessive length or weight are problems, the takedown rifle may just be the ticket.
Do you own a takedown rifle? Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com!
