Walt Gentis or Mike Browning or Jim Sproul ought to be writing this article. The experience those gentlemen have in hunting and long-range shooting with rifles chambered for this 147-year old cartridge far exceeds that of my own. There are many other names we could add to that list and from right here in Grant County. Nevertheless, I will attempt to pen more than a cheechako’s effort for your reading pleasure!
Realizing the future lay in self-contained cartridges, the U.S. Army Ordinance Department began looking for replacements for the various muzzleloaders that were issued to the troops in the War between the States. Converting the Springfield front stuffers via a curious design known as the trapdoor saved Uncle Sam (read “taxpayers”) a lot of money versus adopting one of the Henry or Spencer repeating designs. Government brass apparently kept our boys in blue to single-shot rifles to spare them from wasting too much ammo. I’m sure that infantry and cavalry alike at Little Big Horn et. al. appreciated that decision. The first trapdoor rifles were chambered in .50-70, but in 1873 the .45-70 made its debut. Christian Sharps and Philo Remington wasted no time chambering their Falling Block and Rolling Block single shot rifles for the new government round. Frontiersmen, especially buffalo hunters, enjoyed the accuracy and long-range power offered by these rifles.
In 1881, Marlin became the first firearms company to offer the .45-70 in a lever-action repeating rifle. The Browning-designed 1886 Winchester came five years later. A 405-grain bullet became the standard, although lighter 300-grain bullets see use as well as heavier 500-plus-grain bullets. Although it’s not always been a top-10 seller, the .45-70 in a lever gun or single shot has gained and maintained a fan base ever since. It is especially popular up north where they grow much bigger species of deer and bear. Today the .45-70 is debatably more popular than ever and sees use on all manner of game worldwide.
My own experience with this grand old cartridge has been limited to ringing steel and punching paper. While I have yet to successfully take a big game animal with it, I’ve fired both original and replica Sharps 1874 single shots, Marlin 1895 and Winchester 1886 lever guns and the unique vintage 1878 Remington-Keene bolt-action repeater. I did, however, shoot the head off of an angry rattlesnake with a borrowed 1886 Winchester. It was the only gun we had handy, so bumblebee met bazooka. The aforementioned Mister Gentis however has taken 13 elk with 13 shots using his .45-70! That’s a pretty impressive track record in itself.
While there are many faster-moving choices out there, you could do a lot worse than the quintessential, nearly sesquicentennial big bore .45-70! Like they say, the older the violin, the sweeter the music.
Are you a .45-70 fan? Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com!
