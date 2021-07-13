Maybe some of you didn’t hear me at the far edges of the border of Grant County, but the noises I was making upon discovering the results of ODFW’s 2021 big game hunts draw could not be confused with elation. I believe it sounded like some kind of combination of William Shatner exclaiming, “Khan!” in Star Trek II and the Wicked Witch of the west getting caught on the beach during a tsunami. Needless to say, like many of you, I got skunked. So did my wife, Emma, despite having a boat load of preference points. The anger, disappointment and frustration can last days or even weeks after getting this manner of news.
All is not lost, however. With lots of general season over-the-counter tags, Oregon hunters and huntresses can yet get a chance to take their favorite rifle for a walk in the woods. Unlike Eastern Oregon, the entire western side of the state is open for hunting blacktail deer via the general season. Some units have restrictions, but a perusal of the hunting regulations can steer you where to go. Be sure to take your poncho; it gets wet on that side of the mountain. There are also general season elk tags available — some of which overlap the deer season permitting you the opportunity to hunt two species simultaneously.
Not interested? There are no general season deer hunts on the east side, but there are over-the-counter tags for both spike and cow elk. The spike-only hunts are located in the northeast corner of the state due to those units collectively providing home to the largest elk herds in the state. The general season cow tags are only good on select private land within the prescribed boundaries so make sure you have somewhere therein to go before buying the tag. Ask around, it may surprise you which landowners will say yes.
Aside from those opportunities, there isn’t much else one can do when they come up empty handed in the draw. Believe me, this isn’t the first time it’s happened to me, nor will it likely be the last. A good hunter should always have a backup plan. To think outside the box, several of our bordering neighbor states have over-the-counter non-resident deer and elk tags available. While you’ll spend considerably more money to do so, hunting out of state is fun and very rewarding. In addition to more money, it will require additional planning and preparation. Only you can decide if they are worth the effort.
While I’m still reeling from the excrementary Father’s Day gift I received from ODFW this year, I’m already working on my contingency plan and a few interesting gun projects as well. How about you?
Got a backup plan? Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com!
