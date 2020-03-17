What is it about big guns? The fascination, the stigma, the Hollywood exaggerations? There are two kinds of people, when given the opportunity to shoot some kind of hand-held howitzer: The one lights up like a Christmas tree, and the other, dreading the thought, takes a couple steps back. Both, mind you, usually take the chance to shoot it, and when they do so it’s usually “not that bad.” No cartoon-esque scene where the poor nimrod is jerked backwards out of their shoes, sailing through the air doing several backflips off of a steep embankment ending up in the bottom of Brown Creek just over the county line while steam rolls out of their ears.
Nope, those big ones kick, but with a few exceptions, you’ll likely retain your teeth and your footwear. Obviously, I belong to the aforementioned first group of people who get excited at the thought of firing something huge.
Everyone’s definition of big may vary. To the weekend warrior accustomed to .22s and 9mm handguns, a .30-30 could be considered huge. To the average big game hunter toting a .243, .270 or .30-06, the .338 Magnums are veritable cannons. To the African Professional Hunter who carries a .375 or .458 Magnum on a daily basis, well, you get the idea. Most of us however, will never “need” anything genuinely huge. Since I fall into the big game hunter category, I consider anything larger than a .300 Magnum to be “huge.”
Recently, finding myself in a local hardware store, I grabbed a used Winchester Model 70 off of the used rack. The legend stamped on its barrel read “.375 H&H Magnum.” Instantly I was chasing lions through the bushveld with Robert Ruark and Finn Aagaard. As I shouldered the rifle, I drew a bead on an imaginary giant brown bear reared up on its hind legs as Jack O’Connor, Townsend Whelen and I were stopped along the Yukon, watering our pack string. And magically as I looked at the price tag, my wallet levitated out of my back pocket and spewed money like confetti at a ticker tape parade. My wife was very kind. On the ride home, she said, “You don’t have to explain. I heard the angelic hallelujah chorus from across the store.” She’s a keeper! That happens to me a lot. I’ve got to quit going in there, or win the lottery — one of the two!
No, sir, the Big Bwana followed me home that day. And I cannot wait to throw down on a bear or an elk with it in the near future. There is just something about a big gun. You don’t need one until you do. By then it might be too late.
I’m thinking maybe I should save up for a nice couch in the near future, if I’m going to be buying guns with such predictable regularity, I’ll be spending more time on ours after hours. But if Sasquatch should come a knocking in the night, and Emma doesn’t shoot him with her .243, she will be glad I have that .375! It will give me another excuse to go back to the hardware store — not to look at guns but to buy material to replace the wall I got kicked through when I shot Sasquatch with my cannon!
Like to shoot the big stuff? Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com!
