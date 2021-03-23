The .22 today is largely seen as a great plinker and small game round, and there is merit to saying so. It truly isn’t overly powerful compared to the ever widening lineup of cartridges available to us nowadays. But this wasn’t always the prevailing wisdom.
I happen to know of several families which would’ve doubtlessly went down under for the want of food if not for their family .22 rifle. During the Depression most folks used the even more anemic .22 short for rabbits, birds and squirrels since cash money was scarce as hen’s teeth. These rifles were mostly cheap, single-shot bolt actions and could use the short, long and long rifle ammunition choices.
Learning the fundamentals of good shooting such as trigger squeeze, breath control, sight picture and making every shot count has always been the bailiwick of the single-shot .22 rifle. There are no quick follow up shots to cover a poorly or hastily placed first shot. Practice, therefore, is more meaningful as the temptation and ability to just burn through shells is removed. In a time where .22 bullets are expensive and rare to find, this is certainly another redeeming feature.
Accurate as the day is long, these rifles were also known to have served as close range deer rifles in a pinch, which the Depression certainly was that. A .22 is duly illegal to use these days for such employ, and poaching is partly to blame for our declining deer herds. I don’t wish to celebrate their use in these regards lest I encourage anyone to try to do so, but merely to admire another aspect of the usefulness of a well-placed 35- to 40-grain bullet in the desperate feeding of families back when. Jack O’Connor, long time editor at Outdoor Life magazine, even spoke of doing so on one of his Southwest forays back in the 1930s. Of such he said that only head shots at extremely close range were advisable. Then there are the tales of using .22s to hunt pigs in the Southwest, bears in the North or African game.
We have to draw the line somewhere. For every story where such eyebrow-raising feats were successfully pulled off, there are doubtlessly an overwhelming majority of others where things didn’t go so well. However, there are plenty of good things a single-shot .22 is qualified to do. If you’re lucky enough to have one, cherish it. Keep it clean and in good repair, pass it down if you can.
The .22 rifle in the accompanying picture belonged to my great-grandfather and will go to my son Andy when the time comes. That will be five generations of use. Lord willing it will last another five generations after my son. Long live family tradition!
Are you a single-shot fan? Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com!
