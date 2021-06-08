It’s amazing the pressure that even a bit of stress can create. This is universal no matter which phylum you belong to. Duress can cause us to freeze up, perform super extraordinary feats, make good decisions or poor ones, miscalculate or just shut down. I think folks in high stress jobs can most easily relate, and it seems that no matter your training or experience you’ll sometime, someday find yourself in a situation that catches you off guard.
It doesn’t necessarily take something of fairly epic proportions to get us to flub. A few years back, a coworker and I were traveling on the ranch where we were working and happened upon a flock of turkeys feeding along a creek bed. No sooner had we happened along than a cougar pounced from the brush in an attempt to grab a turkey for dinner. When I saw him, he saw me; he stared at me while I stared at him, both of us frozen. It was the first time I had ever gotten a good look at a mountain lion. Had my friend not shook me back into reality, while placing my rifle into my dumbfounded hands, the cougar would’ve doubtlessly gotten away. I have never froze up like that before, but I sure did that day.
Another time I was riding shotgun in a pickup truck headed out to go elk hunting on a friend’s private land. Half asleep I managed to keep up a conversation with the other passengers. Through the fog and snow, just ahead a bunch of elk exploded into view. It was chaos. Brakes screeched as we slid on the snow to a halt and evacuated the road in pursuit of the fleeing herd. Hastily I attempted not one but two hurried offhand shots. Poorly attempted as they were, I of course missed both times, my bullets making insultingly large splashes in the snow. After advancing to another vantage point, I was rewarded with a shot at a standing animal. This time I took a steady rest and was able to squeeze off a good shot, getting my cow elk tag filled.
Coyotes can be a head trip as well. If they’ve spotted you, they trot along shifting gears with an ease that would make any Detroit automaker cry shamefully. Out of the blue they will stop, and if you’d been leading them for the running shot, they hit the breaks about the same time you’ve squeezed off a shot, causing a miss. Or you hastily adjust when they stop, and not knowing when they’ll hit the gas pedal again, you rush your shot and pull the shot high, low or wide. The pressure is as tangible as can be.
Quite frequently I’ve seen shots rushed, pulled or other mistakes made in the heat of the moment, even by skilled and experienced hunters. The best thing one can do is to practice as much as possible, and keep your head in the moment of truth. Knowing our limitations can be a big help in selecting makeable shots and throwing fewer Hail Marys. In short, hunting is exciting. Just don’t get too excited.
