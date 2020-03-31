Like many of you I have accumulated quite a few things in my life. Some of these, without a doubt, are junk. I keep them because someday I might need them or perhaps someone I know will need them. Other things are priceless and could never be replaced. To the untrained eye, the junk and priceless treasures may resemble each other in appearance. But as the saying goes, things are not always as they appear. While this article isn’t focused on hunting or shooting, per se, I think it speaks to those of us who desire to preserve history and continue tradition. I have always been a writer, it seems. I especially love the tradition of letter writing. Emails and texts just don’t have the same effect for me. There is just something about ink on paper folded and sealed in an envelope. It’s not only words; it’s a gift, something published especially for you that you can hold on to for your whole mortal life and, if passed down, your descendants can continually cherish.
Like everything else about a person, handwriting is unique. Some folks write small and sharp letters while others write large and rounded letters. Most of us were taught to write in cursive; some don’t. Of all the many letters I’ve received and written, some have been accentuated with illustrations or 4-by-6-inch photographs, or occasionally announcements, sometimes money. Everything about a handwritten letter exudes personality, which makes it such a wonderful gift to give and to receive.
When I was in second grade, I decided to write my grandfather a letter. I don’t recall what I said, but I wrote it in the best handwriting my 7-year-old hands could muster. What happened next was the special part. Grampa Keith wrote back. Nothing mushy, no life words of guidance, merely a brief message to his grandson. My mother couldn’t believe it. Grampa was not the letter-writing type. So she kept the letter for me until I was old enough to be given its charge. Only 10 years later Grampa passed on. How I wish now that I had continued to write letters to him. The things he had seen and the counsel he could’ve provided. All I have is the one, and I cherish it dearly.
My challenge to you, my readers, is to pick someone, anyone you can think of, and write them a letter. Give it some thought. Pick your words carefully as there is no backspace button. You may well bestow a once in a lifetime gift that will be held in the highest esteem for generations. For when each of us is gone, all that remain are our words and deeds. Spread the wisdom that you hold. Lord knows the world could use it.
