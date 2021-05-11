Believe it or not, we have been doing this column for over two years now, and while some of you may already have the effigy constructed for my heretical proxy purification in your back yard, the feedback in general has been good. Many from across the state and some from out of state have written emails giving praise for articles they have liked and offering ideas for future topics. Many have asked questions regarding caliber choice, custom rifle builds, shooting mechanics and tips, favorite classics or underrated cartridges, and many other subjects of vast array.
We have attempted to be as apolitical as possible, given that hunters and shooters come from a wide variety of backgrounds, beliefs and social inclinations. But this is a pro-gun, pro-shooting and pro-outdoors column. I am no apologist where it comes to doing the things I love. The goal from the beginning has always been to encourage, inform and entertain.
I have been writing for other platforms here and there along these very same lines. I am excited to see what awaits us just down the road. One thing to be sure is that we must band together as hunters, shooters and conservationists if there is to be any future for the traditions we enjoy and hope to pass down to the next generations.
Anything that opens the door to more and greater opportunities for folks to enjoy nature is a good thing. Hunters as a group need to be more encouraging to each other especially towards those who don’t do it the same way you do it. For example, I don’t care for bow hunting, and yet I have no problem with those that do. While I can seldom afford to hunt out of state, I welcome those that can. And, finally, even though I would rather have to eat my hat than hear another word about the 6.5 Creedmoor, chassis stocks, suppressors or muzzle brakes ever again, I recognize that shooters need to support shooters, no matter how ridiculous we feel their preferences may be.
This bickering, emboldened by the anonymity and detachment offered by social media, has only worsened with time. If you don’t feel like high fence hunting, using bait stations, hunting with hounds or hunting exotic game species in foreign countries are ethical or sporting practices, then don’t engage in them. Give each other the mutual respect of the benefit of the doubt. And when your anti-hunting friends or relatives sound off, do your best to help them see that, even though there are some yahoos in any case, the vast majority of hunters are good, responsible folks.
So just because I haven’t written about it here doesn’t mean I won’t eventually or that I am necessarily prejudiced against the idea. There are all kinds of good articles coming your way soon. And if you’d like in particular to grease your squeaky wheel, or just to tell me to put a sock in it, please email us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com!
