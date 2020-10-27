After five years of building preference points, we were finally off to Wyoming on an antelope hunt. Myself and five friends were off on our adventure. Anticipation of the hunt helped us survive the first eight hours of our drive. Looking at the antelope scattered across the plains helped pass the last five hours. They were literally everywhere we looked.
Finally we made it to Unit 63 in high anticipation. Fearing poor weather we had rented a cabin. We got quite a laugh to find it a tiny little place that the six of us barely fit into. Luckily, with good friends, it is all part of the fun. I immediately called the couch, to get away from all the snoring in the common bedroom.
We were not disappointed in the number of antelope. Over the course of three days we counted over 200 bucks. While we weren’t having any trouble finding antelope, we were having a hard time getting them to hold still. As soon as we poked our noses out of hiding, they were off and running. Their eyesight truly is amazing. It seems that no matter how sneaky we tried to be, they always managed to spot us.
Most of the unit is pretty flat, making stalks a real challenge. Also, all of the bucks were of a type, 10 to 13 inches tall. We did see one or two that might have stretched to tape to 14 inches or so, but between chasing does and running from us, we couldn’t keep track of them.
With so many antelope we weren’t too worried until it came down to the last day and we had nothing to show for our time. Fortunately, as often happens in hunting, things change fast.
Tuck struck first when we managed to find a buck more interested in a doe than in us. A 120-yard shot with his .30-06 brought him down.
Shortly after we quartered his buck and had it in the cooler, we crested a rise to find three bucks together, and I took the largest at 80 yards with my 6mm Remington. By the end of the day we had all tagged out on good bucks.
After all of our long range practice, none of our shots were longer than 150 yards, which is fine with me.
Before we had even recovered from the long drive home, my buddies were already planning a return trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.