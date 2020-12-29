What a year.
I think most of us would agree 2020 will be hard to forget, though it’s a year most of us won’t want to remember.
Not long after we changed our calendars, we were greeted by the ugly mascot that took over almost every aspect of our daily lives: the new coronavirus that would spread across the globe, infecting millions, leaving many in the grip of a new malady, coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Most of us have heard stories about the Spanish flu and the devastation it caused in 1918, but a century removed, none of us can remember firsthand what our ancestors endured during those trying times — with far less medical knowledge, amid World War I.
But those times are not entirely forgotten, memorialized in the pages of the Blue Mountain Eagle. The 1918 flu hit Grant County as the war was winding down. Schools were closed. Meetings were canceled. Even the call for men to register for the draft was rescinded.
Nationwide, the debate raged over personal freedoms versus public health amid calls to wear masks to reduce the spread.
Many died. More were infected. The pandemic impacted everyone.
Fortunately, the death toll from the current pandemic won’t be as bad as the Spanish flu, but many parallels exist, even 100 years later.
And as the arrival of vaccines provides hope that 2021 won’t be entirely consumed by the pandemic, perhaps the most important lesson to learn from the tragic losses of the 1918 flu is that we overcame it — in the county, as a country and across the globe.
Despite the difficulties, humanity persevered. The United States weathered the storm, emerged from it and continued to grow. Grant County pulled together and remained strong.
The fact we are here today is a testament to our ability to overcome obstacles — not letting ourselves be defined by the difficulties we face, but defining ourselves by how we face the difficulties.
Like our ancestors before us, we will beat this pandemic. We will soon be able to look back on these trials and tribulations knowing they only made us stronger. We will persevere.
In 100 years, when someone is flipping through the pages of the Eagle archives, they will read the stories of our resilience.
Thank you for reading the Blue Mountain Eagle and for your efforts to help us all move beyond this pandemic and into a better future.
Let’s make 2021 a year worth remembering.
Sean Hart is the editor and general manager of the Blue Mountain Eagle.
