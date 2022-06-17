There’s been quite a bit of fowl play at our house lately.
As the rain keeps coming down in buckets, all of the animals have been most irritable — with the exception of the ducks. Those ducks just quack happily, splashing in puddles while pretending not to notice how miserable the soggy sheep look.
The happy ducks seem to waddle across the pasture, intentionally flaunting their big, happy, waterlogged grins. They may taunt — but they do it smartly. They must have seen the sign that reads: “The farmer allows walkers to cross the field for free, but the bull charges.”
They always make sure their mocking leaves enough space for them to flap to the safety of their pond. After a mad splash into the water just ahead of the wet and aggravated llama, one could almost hear their twinkling little brains saying, “Put it on our bill ... ”
We have decided that if it walks like a duck, and talks like a duck — you better have someone on duck patrol. Duck patrol is a real thing at my house. Because those mischievous little ducks don’t keep their taunting to just the other farm animals — oh, no. They love to see how long it takes for us to discover they’re missing and bring them home. If I saw a duck with a stopwatch around his neck, I wouldn’t be surprised.
Coming home the other day, wearing tall-heeled boots and a skirt, I saw six of the 10 ducks across the road and in the alfalfa field (because apparently it tastes better than the alfalfa field next to their pond).
I pulled off the road and went bouncing through the wet alfalfa, high heels and all. Five of the six ducks hunkered down while the “sentry” stood tall and gave me a one-eye stare-down. Was I bluffing? Was I really going to keep coming?
Everyone else was still doing the “duck and cover” until the sentry must have decided I was serious and quacked out a loud “get the flock back!” order. At his command, the five other ducks stood up and the whole procession waddled and quacked back to the driveway.
As my procession of ducks toddled back toward their pond, the other four came out to watch, and I could easily imagine them holding up scoring signs for how well their escape plans had gone: 8.4, 9.1, etc.
Hollering out the window won’t get their attention. No matter how much noise you make, they will totally ignore you until they see the door open. Then the sentry will stretch his neck and acknowledge you for the first time. They still won’t budge, though, until your feet actually touch the ground. Then they start quacking as they wibble-wobble their way back home.
Each time I’m on duck patrol, I can’t help but hum “Five little ducks went out to play, over the hills and far away ... ” I’m starting to think that was more than a kid’s song — it was a warning.
Day after day we watched the leader, a little curled feather on his back, lead his ragtag gang of naughties off to play. One day after having been on duck patrol nearly every hour, chasing them off the road and out of the neighboring ditch, I was starting to get a little annoyed.
“Rotten ducks anyhow, if they weren’t so adorably mischievous, I might be contemplating duck stew,” I grumbled to my husband.
“You need to let it roll like water off a duck’s back,” he sing-songed to me.
“Don’t use such fowl language in front of the kids!” I exclaimed overdramatically, “my day was for the birds — the very definition of unpro-duck-tive!”
We continued with our lame duck puns all evening amusing ourselves more than our children — they thought we’d flown the coop. It probably wasn’t all it was quacked up to be, but I did learn there is no hope our ducks will ever grow up — because they will grow down.
But one of the best things about duck patrol is that, at the end of the day, however crazy things have gone, one can always say they had their ducks in a row — at least once.
On a late evening duck patrol, shooing the naughty little ducks back home, I thought about a “badling,” a group of ducks on land — and right then I decided the person who came up with that name knew all about duck patrol!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.