Progress, our new special section inside this week’s edition, is a testament to what can be accomplished when people work together with the shared goal of improving their communities.
Despite being a small county with high unemployment in an economically challenged region, the stories of our communities are not filled with failure and woe.
Instead, when faced with challenges, community members rallied together and overcame obstacles.
As you flip through the pages — all 16 it took to get everything in — you’ll read about millions and millions of dollars of funding secured for important assets throughout Grant County and dozens of major projects coming to fruition.
From an infrastructure project in Seneca to park upgrades in Monument, from community hall and school improvements in Dayville to new storefronts in Prairie City, positive achievements abound.
New homes are being built in Canyon City. Long Creek has seen new businesses. Mt. Vernon will soon have a new city hall.
John Day is working on multiple projects to improve livability and encourage growth.
Tourism is on the rise, transit has improved and the first commercial torrefaction plant in North America is being constructed right here in Grant County.
Despite difficulties, peopled believed in their communities and found ways to make positive changes.
This county is home to some amazing people who are using their talents and dedication to accomplish some amazing things.
We applaud them for their efforts and congratulate them on their achievements.
With vision, teamwork and a little Grant County grit, we’re sure the progress will continue for generations to come.
