A gunfight broke out on the streets of Canyon City June 11, and everybody cheered.
The gunslingers were members of the Whiskey Gulch Gang, they were all firing blanks, and the simulated showdown was the Wild West centerpiece of ‘62 Days, the annual celebration that pays tribute to Canyon City’s origins as a rough-and-ready mining boomtown after the discovery of gold there in 1862. One of the combatants lay seemingly dead in the street, and the survivors of the shootout quickly converged on the triggerman to hand out some swift and sure frontier justice. To paraphrase the crooked sheriff in “Silverado,” he got a fair trial followed by a first-class hanging. No one was too upset when the condemned man broke through the floor of the gallows before the hangman was ready. They just pulled him up, dusted him off, rearranged the harness that kept the noose from choking him, and did the thing properly.
While things are a lot more civilized these days, that Old West culture still adds its own distinctive spice to life here in Grant County, and ‘62 Days is a great way to savor the flavor.
The historic Sels’ Brewery comes out of hibernation just once a year to serve as headquarters for the two-day celebration, and it’s perfect for the part. Built in 1872, the stone structure houses a bar that could have stepped straight out of a classic Western movie, complete with swinging doors, sawdust on the floor, an elkhorn hatrack and a large nude painting on the back wall. Sels’ outdoor patio was the scene of live music and dancing on both Friday and Saturday, with a big tarp overhead to keep the worst of the rain off the revelers, none of whom seemed to mind the wet weather too much. Washington Street was blocked off to vehicle traffic for the occasion, with vendors offering barbecue, burritos and other tasty treats. Kids played across the street from the brewery in the city park, where a band was set up in the gazebo.
On Saturday morning, a parade rolled slowly down Highway 395 through town, with the Grant County Fair and Rodeo Court riding horseback, a group of high-kicking can-can girls performing their routine on the back of a wagon, Boy Scouts marching in uniform and a string of ATV riders rolling along on their four-wheelers. Other attractions at ‘62 Days included a chili cook-off, a cornhole tournament, an art show hosted by Painted Sky, the Miners’ Breakfast, the Gold Rush Run and the Medicine Wagon Show.
All in all, it was a fun and lively tribute to Canyon City’s colorful history. Our hats are off to the Whiskey Gulch Gang and other community volunteers for keeping this grand Western tradition alive.
