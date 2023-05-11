You can’t swing a cat around here without hitting a fundraiser.
That’s not a complaint — these benefit events are invariably for a good cause, and they invariably seem to draw strong community support, in the form of both turnout and donations.
On reflection, that shouldn’t come as a surprise. In frontier regions like Grant County, where much of the population is spread out across the countryside and the economy is built on occupations such as ranching and logging, a strong sense of self-reliance is bred in the bone. If you need something accomplished, the best and fastest way to get it done is generally to do it yourself. If it’s more than you can handle on your own, you turn to your neighbors for assistance — and, more often than not, they’re happy to oblige, because they know that when they need help themselves, they’ll be able to call on you in turn.
In an area where entertainment options are limited, fundraisers offer an opportunity for something to do. And in a region where people tend to work long hours and often live in isolated locations, fundraisers can also serve as social events, providing a chance to get together with old friends and catch up over a good time.
All of those factors were on full display last Friday, May 5, when several hundred people packed into the John Day Elks Lodge for a Cinco de Mayo party held to raise money for businesses impacted by the April 17 fire on East Main Street. The storefronts housing DP Home Entertainment, 1188 Destinations and Fire & Ice Cream (a new venture that was just getting ready to open) were completely gutted, and 1188 Brewing Co., Hair It Is salon and Country Preferred Realtors have been closed since the blaze due to smoke damage (although Country Preferred continues to operate out of temporary quarters across the street, inside Java Jungle).
In classic Grant County style, the event combined a hearty meal (tacos and enchiladas in honor of the Mexican holiday) with a silent auction and a tribute to the volunteer firefighters from John Day and surrounding communities who responded to fight the blaze. Many of the affected business owners were on hand for the occasion, and they seemed genuinely touched by the outpouring of community support. Proceeds from the event will go to the affected businesses and area fire departments, with a committee determining how best to divvy up the money.
Yet even though the reason for the benefit was a devastating fire that has created significant hardship for the impacted business owners, the evening was far from a somber occasion. Conversation buzzed in the dining room, laughter erupted in the bar, appreciative oohs and ahhs greeted the gift baskets up for auction, and old friends gossiped and visited in every corner of the lodge. After all, no one was injured in the blaze and the efforts of local firefighters kept the flames from doing even more damage.
The prevailing attitude seemed to be that life has its ups and downs, and we’ll get through the hard times together. Because this is a community where people still know how to help each other.
