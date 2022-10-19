Here in Oregon, ballots for the Nov. 8 general election go out in the mail starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. As that happens to be the date of our next edition, you’ll find plenty of election stories in this week’s Blue Mountain Eagle.

Our aim is to help you make informed voting decisions by bringing you essential information about every contested race in Grant County, and to that end we’ve sent out questionnaires to all the candidates in those races. We were a bit surprised to find that not every candidate included an email address with their election filings, but one of the realities of life out here on the Western frontier is that reliable internet access has not yet penetrated every corner of Grant County (although Ortelco, Grant County CyberMill and others are working on that problem).

