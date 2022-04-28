Grant County residents have an important job to fill in the May 17 election. County Commissioner Sam Palmer has thrown his hat in the ring for the Republican nomination in the U.S. Senate race, a decision that will leave a seat on the Grant County Court open when Palmer’s term expires at the end of the year.
Fortunately for all of us, three solid candidates are campaigning for the open county commissioner position.
John Rowell is a Marine veteran who is retired from a career in the lumber business and lives in John Day.
Prairie City resident Scott Knepper is retired after a 40-year career with the U.S. Postal Service.
And Mark Webb, a Mt. Vernon resident, is the executive director of Blue Mountain Forest Partners and previously served as Grant County judge from 2007 to 2013. (Webb missed the filing deadline, so his name will not appear on the ballot; he’s running as a write-in candidate.)
All three have strong ties to Grant County and are passionate about making it a better place. Their commitment was on full display at the Blue Mountain Eagle’s candidate forum Wednesday, April 20, at the Grant County Regional Airport, where they all gave well-reasoned, thoughtful answers to questions posed by the newspaper, the people in attendance and those watching the live video feed on our website and Facebook page.
It seems clear from their responses (some of which you can read about in a story on page A1 of this week’s edition) that all three men have devoted considerable time and energy to evaluating the issues facing our county and that all three would make valuable contributions on the County Court.
In addition to the county commissioner race, many Grant County residents will also have the opportunity to vote on a $4 million bond measure to fund a new community pool at the Seventh Street Sports Complex in John Day. That issue has generated quite a few letters to the editor from both sides – so many, in fact, that we’ve added a second Opinion page to this week’s paper to get as many as possible into print before ballots start showing up in local mailboxes.
If you don’t see your letter in this week’s Eagle, be assured that we’ll get it in the paper as soon as possible. Any election-related letters received too late to make the print edition will be posted on our website.
And whatever your preferences in the coming election, be sure to make your vote count by turning in your ballot before 8 p.m. on Election Day.
