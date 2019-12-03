With the holiday shopping season upon us, we would like to urge residents to shop local, and here’s why.
When you spend money at a local store, you are doing more than simply purchasing a gift. When you shop at a locally owned small business, those dollars stay in the community. That’s because local merchants often purchase items from other locally owned stores. Spending money at a small business helps the overall business health of the community.
Another element that makes shopping local appealing is that small businesses offer unique gifts. But more than that, small business is a distinctive piece of our small-town character. Small businesses across Grant County exude a sense of place, of the communities they set up shop in and of Eastern Oregon. Another key to the benefits of shopping locally is that small businesses generally are the biggest employers at home.
Small merchants also typically invest in the community. That means your dollars don’t fly out of town and end up at a corporate office far away. No, your dollars recirculate in the community and are reinvested in many ways. Think about businesses who donate so the local soccer team can buy new jerseys or the dance team can travel to competition. That reinvestment is often unnoticed, but it is important for a host of reasons, not the least of which is it helps the community in the long run.
And shopping at a locally owned business can be an intimate, positive experience. A patron often participates in a one-on-one interaction with the person who owns the business. The customer service is specialized and specific, and that counts for something in our fast-paced world.
We encourage you to shop local this year. It truly is the gift that keeps on giving.
