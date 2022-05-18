By the time you hold this copy of the Blue Mountain Eagle in your hands, the dust will have settled (for the most part) on the May 17 primary election. Republican and Democratic voters will have chosen their parties’ nominees for governor, senator and congressional representative. Locally, Grant County voters will have expressed their preferences in the three-way race for county commissioner, and those who live within the boundaries of the John Day-Canyon City Parks & Recreation District will have determined whether they’re willing to support a $4 million bond to pay for a new community swimming pool.
Sadly, because we go to press at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and the polls don’t close until 8 o’clock Tuesday night, we were not able to get the results of the election into this Wednesday’s print edition, and because we are a weekly newspaper, we will not be able to do so until next Wednesday’s paper on May 25.
But here’s the good news: This is the internet age, and we have a website.
If you’re still wondering how the elections turned out, put down this paper right now and go to www.bluemountaineagle.com on your smartphone, tablet or other internet-connected device.
You’ll find a special tab for election stories in the navigation bar at the top of our home page.
Blue Mountain Eagle reporters were stationed at the Grant County Clerk’s Office on Election Night, so they could get the local election results as soon as they were announced and file stories to our website as soon as possible after the polls closed.
Also on our website you will find stories about the outcomes of the biggest statewide races contributed by our partners at the Oregon Capital Bureau, a consortium of news organizations from around the state that includes our parent company, East Oregonian Media Group.
And because timely access to trustworthy election news is so important, we are dropping our paywall — the feature on our website that limits how many stories you can read online for free — for our coverage of this election. (Of course, if you want unlimited access to all our content online, you can always become a subscriber.)
We’re a small newspaper with a small staff, but that doesn’t mean we have to think small. Here at the Blue Mountain Eagle, we will use every resource at our disposal to get you the news you need in the timeliest possible manner.
