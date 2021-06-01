Oregon lawmakers made a good move toward greater transparency in government when they passed two bills connected to higher education.
House Bill 2542, which requires public universities and colleges to prominently display the fees they charge students, and House Bill 2919, which stipulates higher educations facilities clearly display the costs of course materials when students register for class, secured passage.
On the face, both bills may not seem altogether earth shattering, but they are important when placed in the context of transparency in government.
Transparency in government is a crucial pillar of a democracy. Sadly, over the past few decades that notion — and goal — of transparency has gradually been eroded.
That is not good for our form of government. When government agencies that are funded through public dollars step away from transparency, everyone loses. Yet, it occurs more often than the average person probably knows.
When government disregards transparency — or worse, acts like it is being transparent when it is not — it means it is no longer accountable to the people.
Millions in public funds are funneled into various state agencies every year in Oregon. That money is not the government’s, it’s yours. That means the people who work in government are accountable to you, the voter.
Oregon is lucky in a sense because of its public records laws, which provide a gateway into government when it refuses to hold itself accountable to the people. The public records laws are robust — to a point — but are constantly under siege by those who wish to restrict oversight.
Independent organizations, such as newspapers, are also an important tool to hold government accountable. Often, newspapers use public records laws to dig out information government agencies and officials do not want the public to see.
In a democracy, there should not be any type of restrictions — barring top secret military projects or personal health records — that hamper a voter’s access to information.
While newspapers and news organizations fill a crucial role in ensuring greater transparency, in the end the voter must play a key role as well.
That means paying attention to what is going on in places such as the Oregon Legislature and asking good, thoughtful questions of lawmakers.
There never has been anything wrong about asking questions in democracy.
Government tends to block access to information, and sometimes appointed or elected officials will decide they know better than the voter about what information should be released.
They do not.
