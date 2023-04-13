It’s been a challenging year for the Grant School District. There was the community backlash over a sexually suggestive assignment by a junior high English teacher, the abrupt retirement-then-unretirement of the district’s brand new superintendent and the sudden resignation of two school board members. And now comes the resignation of Grant Union High School’s first-year principal.

Additional signs of turmoil could be found in two front-page stories in last week’s edition of the Blue Mountain Eagle, one about apparent violations of district policy and state public meetings law in the rehiring of Superintendent Louis Dix to serve in an interim capacity next year, and another about the upcoming school board election.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.