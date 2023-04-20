A group of local residents made a bit of a splash when they turned up at the April 5 meeting of the Grant County Court, one of three meetings a year at which the court is required by law to discuss the possibility of the county leaving Oregon to become part of Idaho. As is always the case, a number of people were on hand to speak in favor of the Greater Idaho movement, including Move Oregon’s Border President Mike McCarter, who addressed the court via telephone. What made this bunch different is that they were there to speak against moving the border.

While not a formal organization, the group of 10 or so Grant County residents — some wearing matching green “Just Say No to Idaho” T-shirts — were united in their insistence that Oregon should remain one state. Their arguments to the court focused largely on economic interests, pointing out that Idaho’s minimum wage is substantially lower than Oregon’s and that workers here have better access to benefits and health care than in our neighbor to the east.

