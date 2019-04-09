Editor's Note

This month newsrooms across the state are highlighting the public health crisis of death by suicide in Oregon. The goal of this unprecedented collaboration is to not only put a spotlight on a problem that claimed the lives of more than 800 people last year, but also examine research into how prevention can and does work and offer our readers, listeners and viewers resources to help if they — or those they know — are in crisis.

Most of the work of “Breaking the Silence” will be published and broadcast April 7-14. The participating media outlets are using a common set of data to ensure consistency and have loosely coordinated their coverage in an effort to avoid duplication and better amplify all of our work.

When possible, we will promote each other’s stories, but all of them can be found on breakingthesilenceor.com.

One reason journalists have long shied away from reporting on individual suicides, except in rare circumstances, is the worry that attention to suicides might cause a “contagion effect” or cause harm to surviving friends and family members.

This collaborative reporting project stemmed from a conversation about media coverage of suicide, facilitated by Lines for Life, a regional non-profit focused on suicide prevention. The week-long project recognizes that our silence, while well-intended, is not serving anyone. We can and should do better at addressing this, just as we would any public health emergency.

The journalism of each newsroom has been independent, guided by local editors and best suited for their local communities. Our hope, however, is that by working collaboratively and promoting each other’s work, this group effort will allow us to shine a brighter light on this problem.

That 825 Oregonians died in a single year by suicide is a sobering assessment of our collective ability to help those who feel trapped in their own despair.

That it’s such a hidden statistic, however, is an embarrassing reflection of our collective ignorance. Hundreds more people died by suicide in Oregon in 2017 than by traffic crashes, firearms or infectious disease. The suicide rate in Oregon is well above the national average, as it has been for the past three decades. Yet this undeniable public health issue has lacked the public attention and sustained outcry that it desperately needs.

Some of that stems from the stigma that persists around mental illness and suicide, shutting off conversation or even acknowledgment that a suicide has occurred. Some may stem from the fear of encouraging “copycat” behavior. Regardless of the motivation, however, our families, schools, communities and media organizations have too often chosen the easy way out by simply keeping silent. Meanwhile, the suicide rate in Oregon and the United States has continued to climb.

Clearly, silence hasn’t worked. This week, news organizations around the state are collaborating to bring attention to the problem of suicide, report on populations at highest risk and share resources on how to prevent it. While the “Breaking the Silence” project won’t necessarily provide answers, it aims to start a statewide effort to confront it. Using responsible reporting practices that examine, not sensationalize, suicide, these stories can provide the common understanding, motivation, tools and questions that can help the community mobilize against this public health threat.

The data show just how widespread a problem this is. Oregon’s suicide rate is 14th highest in the country, and suicide is the second leading cause of death for those ages 10 to 34, according to the Oregon Health Authority. One-fifth of those who kill themselves are veterans. More than half the deaths are caused by firearms.

While those statistics may seem daunting, they can also provide possible avenues where leaders can make a difference.

Such data, in the aggregate, can help build support for increased funding for veterans’ health services or provide tangible prevention options, such as the 2017 law that allows family members and police officers to petition a court to take away firearms from someone at risk for suicide or causing harm to others.

We also need to recognize that Oregon’s youth are struggling. Nearly 9 percent of eighth-graders self-reported having tried to kill themselves one or more times in the previous year and nearly double that percentage considered it, according to Oregon Health Authority data. That children just entering their teen years would even think of suicide as an option should be its own open-and-shut case for more counseling, support and training in schools. And health officials can lead by providing guidance for families, schools, health departments, physicians and nonprofits on how to talk about suicide both as a general public health issue and on an individual basis.

This is not an insurmountable problem. Resources already exist and show that crisis counseling lines and other outreach efforts make a difference.

Even friends and family members can take steps to help a loved one who is struggling by asking a series of questions about whether they have wished they were dead, thought about killing themselves or made any plans toward killing themselves. But it requires the willingness to have those uncomfortable conversations in the first place.

The effects of suicide reach far beyond the individual. The injury is borne by families, friends, communities and the public at large. It’s long past time to start treating it that way.

“Breaking the Silence” is a statewide media collaboration aimed at putting a spotlight on the public health crisis of death by suicide in Oregon and offering our readers, listeners and viewers resources to help if they – or those they know – are in crisis.

Learn more at

breakingthesilenceor.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.