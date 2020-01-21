There couldn’t be a clearer case about both the value and flaws in Oregon’s public records law than the current one in Douglas County.
The Oregonian, having spent about $2,000 to obtain records of how the county spent some $43,000 in federal Secure Rural Schools Act funds, reported this week on what it found. The newspaper has since been billed another $693.77 to have a county official spend 13 hours reviewing it so the county could answer questions about records the newspaper received.
The newspaper found plenty. Some of the $43,000 went to pay a $75 fee to Sunriver Resort to allow Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman to keep a dog in his room. Another $205 went to the Brix Chill, a Roseburg cocktail lounge and restaurant. The receipt was not itemized, as county policy requires, making it impossible to tell if he had purchased alcohol as part of the meal. County policy forbids the purchase of alcohol with public funds. Freeman also flew first class to Washington, D.C., in 2019 because he was invited on short notice to hear a speech by President Donald Trump. Federal funds paid for part of the upgrade from the standard coach seat that Oregon officials usually use. A county spokeswoman said no coach seats were available for the flight.
If private businesses want to spend their money that way, it’s one thing, but for public officials from a poor county in rural Oregon to do so, it’s unconscionable.
We don’t know what voters in Douglas County will do about the situation, but one thing is clear. Had it not been for this state’s public records law and The Oregonian’s willingness to spend nearly $3,000 getting information that’s supposedly available to the public, voters may never have found out about the commission’s free-spending ways.
That brings up a problem with the current law. It allows a requester — in this case, The Oregonian — to appeal proposed fees to the local district attorney, Richard Wesenberg. Wesenberg refused to reduce or cancel the fees, arguing that the newspaper’s parent company could well afford them. That’s despite the law, which says reducing fees is what should be done if making the record public benefits the general public. It’s hard to see how spending of government funds doesn’t qualify as information that meets that test.
Lawmakers may not have time to change the law so that getting records is both fast and relatively inexpensive in the coming 30-day session. If not, it should be put at the top of the 2021 to-do list. The law does not require means testing to determine if fees should be waived, and public interest, not a requester’s financial statement, should be the standard by which the request is judged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.