In last week’s edition, we carried a story about a federally funded program that offers zero-interest loans to low-income homeowners across four counties in Northeast Oregon, including ours. The program operates on a revolving fund, which has just been recharged with a $400,000 grant obtained by Grant County (the participating counties take turns applying for the funds, which are available to any qualifying resident in the program’s coverage area).
These loans sound like a pretty good deal. You can borrow up to $24,999 to fix up your place with plumbing or electrical work, a new roof, structural repairs, heating system upgrades, paint, siding, or new doors, windows or flooring, among other things. And here’s the best part: There’s no interest, and the loan doesn’t have to be paid back until the owner moves out, sells the home or dies.
To qualify, you need to own a home valued at $250,000 or less, have an annual income no greater than $40,250 for an individual or $57,450 for a family of four, and meet a few other requirements.
At first blush, this program seems like a terrific fit for Grant County, especially older residents with limited finances and older homes in need of repair. According to the latest census data, 75% of our housing units are owner-occupied, the median value of those homes is $153,900, nearly one-third of the population is 65 or older (think retirees on fixed incomes), the median household income is $48,202 a year and 13.9% of the population lives below the poverty line.
So it came as a shock to learn that Grant County has by far the lowest participation rate in the program with only 11 active loans, just over half as many as Wallowa County, which has the second-lowest participation rate with 21 loans. (Baker County has 28 and Union has 77.)
What gives? A stubborn kind of pride may be part of the answer.
According to Kale Elmer, who manages the program for Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, some of the Grant County seniors he’s talked to are reluctant to take out one of these home repair loans because they don’t want to leave it behind for their children to pay off after they die. That concern is commendable, to be sure. But as Elmer points out, making repairs now will increase the home’s value (not to mention making it more comfortable to live in), enabling the borrower’s heirs to recapture the cost of the loan when they sell or refinance the property.
Obviously, we don’t know the details of anyone’s personal financial situation, and it’s not our place to tell anyone whether or not they should take out a loan. If you’re nervous, ask a trusted friend or family member (or better yet, a trusted financial adviser) to go over the paperwork carefully with you before you sign on the dotted line. But don’t let pride keep you from taking advantage of a program that could help you live a better life.
