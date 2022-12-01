In last week’s edition, we carried a story about a federally funded program that offers zero-interest loans to low-income homeowners across four counties in Northeast Oregon, including ours. The program operates on a revolving fund, which has just been recharged with a $400,000 grant obtained by Grant County (the participating counties take turns applying for the funds, which are available to any qualifying resident in the program’s coverage area).

These loans sound like a pretty good deal. You can borrow up to $24,999 to fix up your place with plumbing or electrical work, a new roof, structural repairs, heating system upgrades, paint, siding, or new doors, windows or flooring, among other things. And here’s the best part: There’s no interest, and the loan doesn’t have to be paid back until the owner moves out, sells the home or dies.

