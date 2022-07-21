On May 9, Derek Daley informed the Blue Mountain Hospital District Board of Directors that he intended to step down as the hospital district’s chief executive officer effective Aug. 3, a little less than 90 days’ notice.

That’s a fairly tight window to hire someone for such a critical position, a fact of which the board members seem to have been acutely aware. In fact, just a week later, on May 16, the board authorized Chair Amy Kreger to offer the position to Cam Marlowe, who had previously served as the hospital district’s chief financial officer between 2018 and 2020.

